Games: AMD, FTL: Faster Than Light, Little Racers STREET and Dota Underlords
AMD Doesn’t Work Great for Gaming on Linux Desktop PCs
AMD has been getting a lot of attention lately, especially with its great performance-over-price graphics cards and processors. However, that love story sounds limited when it comes to desktop PCs working on Linux, and with gaming.
We wrote few months ago about how great AMD is performing on laptops on Linux comparing to Windows. You can even get 10-20 FPS higher on Linux than on Windows using your integrated graphics card. We still stand on our experiments that we did on AMD-powered laptops, however, desktops is another issue. AMD on desktop PCs perform extremely lower on Linux than on Windows for gaming, and not just by a little bit, but by an extremely huge margin, that can sometimes reach 100 FPS between the two.
Our average hardware combination of the famous Ryzen 5 1600 CPU and the AMD RX 580 GPU is performing horribly on Linux comparing to Windows. While this setup is considered an on-budget one, and may not reflect all AMD’s cards, we think most people would consider it for their feature desktop PC, and we believed its important for you to know what you are about to enter if you plan to do Linux gaming on the same combination.
FTL: Faster Than Light now has Steam Achievements over seven years after release
Subset Games today released a small update to FTL: Faster Than Light, finally giving it some Steam Achievements after the original release in 2012.
FTL did already have its own built-in achievements but now it's all nicely hooked up with the Steam API so you can show off how good you are. Not me though, I think I only ever had one successful run of it. Absolutely brilliant game though, a real devil with your time as you just want one more run.
Little Racers STREET gains a brand new Linux (and macOS) port using FNA
Ethan Lee is back with another game port, this time it's a little different. Little Racers STREET already had a Linux version but it's been remade.
Why? Well, Little Racers STREET is an older game now first released back in 2014. Milkstone Studios gave it same-day Linux support but it's suffered from various severe issues, with many not able to actually play it anymore without digging into workarounds. So today, Ethan announced the new port that's been completely redone with FNA.
Going into further details, Ethan mentioned this is their 60th Linux port which is a crazy milestone. Ethan has given Linux some fantastic games like Rogue Legacy, Salt & Sanctuary, Pyre, Dust: An Elysian Tail and so on. They also did the port for free, as it's so old and unlikely to make a profit but you can support Ethan's porting work and FNA/FAudio using GitHub Sponsors on their page and if you're a game developer you can hire Ethan to do porting work.
Valve announce Dota Underlords releasing on February 25 - new Underlord up today
Today, Valve announced that Dota Underlords will be leaving Early Access and officially releasing on February 25.
On top of that, the Underlord named Enno has officially joined the cast today. Enno is a ranged Underlord, who "leaps around the board poisoning enemies and generally wreaking havoc". Hold on a hot second, poison? Yup, that's in now too as a new status effect causing 15 physical damage per second and reduced healing—poison can stuck up to 5 times.
We’ve Reached a Milestone: pandas 1.0 Is Here
Today the pandas project announced the release of pandas 1.0.0. For more on what’s changed, read through the extensive release notes. We’re particularly excited about Numba-accelerated window operations and the new nullable boolean and string data types. This post will focus on how Anaconda helped pandas get to 1.0. Anaconda is proud to have been one of pandas’ longest-running Institutional Partners by employing pandas maintainers to spend some or all of their time working on pandas. Pandas is a large project that’s central to Python’s growth in popularity. Managing that project, with an emphasis on community involvement, is a mammoth task that would be difficult to achieve by volunteers alone. Having maintainers who can reliably dedicate blocks of time to maintenance and larger tasks ensured pandas health over the years. Beyond just paying people to work on pandas (and other open source projects), Anaconda connects its customers, who have demanding and novel use cases, with the pandas developers. One of the challenges of developing an open-source library is knowing who’s actually using it and how it’s being used. There are institutions who can’t or won’t announce that they’re using pandas on a public mailing list, but have interesting challenges. As a leader in this space Anaconda has existing relationships with many groups and is able to make connections where appropriate. Also: Feed Generator: Writing a Python script to generate my blog feed
Why the $150 PinePhone is not ready to replace my Android device
The PinePhone--mention that device to any Linux and open source enthusiast, and you'll see their face light up with possibility. Mention that same device to anyone outside that realm, and you'd be lucky to get a shrug. For those who don't know, PINE64 has been working on an open source smartphone that can run nearly any flavor of Linux. But this isn't just vaporware or a pipe dream--units have begun to ship. The units are called the BraveHeart edition, and they are something special. But special isn't always a good thing. Let me explain. [...] In order for the PinePhone to succeed, it'll have to chip away at a very challenging market, which includes the Android OS with nearly 90% global market share. That's a daunting task and to attempt that by selling devices without an operating system is a mistake. Why? The platform is the thing. Hardware is nothing without a platform. Android devices would be worthless to the community at large without Android. Apple phones wouldn't be nothing but chips and screens without iOS. The PinePhone is nothing but a pet project without Linux. I realize what PINE64 is trying to do--or at least I think I do. The company is releasing the hardware with the hopes that all distributions will pick them up and start developing for them, such that every Linux distribution will offer a flashable image for the device. Why? So, in the end, it can sell devices to consumers that most Linux distributions will work on.
mesa 20.0.0-rc1
Hi list, It's a day late, but mesa 20.0.0-rc1 is now available. The 20.0 branches (staging and stable) have been created, and a new 20.0 release milestone has also been created. 20.0.0-rc2 will follow on 02.05 per the release calendar. DylanAlso: Mesa 20.0-rc1 Released With Intel Gallium3D Default, OpenGL 4.6 for RadeonSI, Vulkan 1.2
Screencasts/Audiocasts/Shows: ExTiX 20.2, Solus 4.1, Test and Code, Linux Headlines
