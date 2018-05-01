OPNsense 20.1 “Keen Kingfisher” and OPNsense 19.7.10 Released
-
OPNsense 20.1 “Keen Kingfisher” released
For over 5 years now, OPNsense is driving innovation through modularising and hardening the open source firewall, with simple and reliable firmware upgrades, multi-language support, HardenedBSD security, fast adoption of upstream software updates as well as clear and stable 2-Clause BSD licensing.
20.1, nicknamed "Keen Kingfisher", is a subtle improvement on sustainable firewall experience. This release adds VXLAN and additional loopback device support, IPsec public key authentication and elliptic curve TLS certificate creation amongst others. Third party software has been updated to their latest versions. The logging frontend was rewritten for MVC with seamless API support. On the far side the documentation increased in quality as well as quantity and now presents itself in a familiar menu layout.
Download links, an installation guide[1] and the checksums for the images can be found below as well.
-
OPNsense 19.7.10 released
Hey hey,
As Thursday nears the last preparations for 20.1 are underway. As a quick
relief here is the End-Of-Life release of the 19.7 series with a tiny number
of updates.
Remember that when 20.1 is available it will take up to a day before we
release the hotfix with the major upgrade path enabled. Please be patient
as we simply want to ensure that upgrades will not be bumpy affair.
Here are the full patch notes:
o firewall: fix a typo in CARP validation
o firmware: revoke 19.1 fingerprint
o ipsec: add configurable dpdaction (contributed by Marcel Menzel)
o mvc: BaseListField ignoring empty selected field
o plugins: os-haproxy 2.20[1]
o plugins: os-mail-backup 1.1[2]
o plugins: os-nrpe 1.0 (contributed by Michael Muenz)
o plugins: os-theme-rebellion 1.8.3 (contributed by Team Rebellion)
o plugins: os-vnstat 1.2[3]
o plugins: zabbix4-proxy 1.2[4]
o ports: ca_root_nss 3.49.1
o ports: curl 7.68.0[5]
o ports: urllib3 1.27.7[6]
o ports: isc-dhcp 4.4.2[7]
Stay safe,
Your OPNsense team
-
