4 of the Best Single-Board Computers in 2020
Single-board computers have been on the rise for years now, propelled by the success of the low-budget Raspberry Pi series. But while the Pi has become synonymous with single-board computers – which can be used as anything from weather trackers to game consoles to home automation systems – there are many other options out there.
To celebrate the robustness and diversity of these diminutive computers, we’ve put together a list of the best single-board computers you can buy in 2020.
[...]
The XU4 is also proven to work great as a media/NAS server, handling large amounts of storage and various streaming services like Plex without a problem. Popular operating systems like Ubuntu and Android work very well here, too.
On the downside, the XU4 can get hot under strain, which will throttle the CPU. As such, a priority if you plan on using it for gaming is to get extra fans and cooling installed.
If the $49 price point is a bit high for you, you may want to look into the Odroid C2 instead.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 937 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
4 of the Best Single-Board Computers in 2020
Single-board computers have been on the rise for years now, propelled by the success of the low-budget Raspberry Pi series. But while the Pi has become synonymous with single-board computers – which can be used as anything from weather trackers to game consoles to home automation systems – there are many other options out there. To celebrate the robustness and diversity of these diminutive computers, we’ve put together a list of the best single-board computers you can buy in 2020. [...] The XU4 is also proven to work great as a media/NAS server, handling large amounts of storage and various streaming services like Plex without a problem. Popular operating systems like Ubuntu and Android work very well here, too. On the downside, the XU4 can get hot under strain, which will throttle the CPU. As such, a priority if you plan on using it for gaming is to get extra fans and cooling installed. If the $49 price point is a bit high for you, you may want to look into the Odroid C2 instead.
Development: Qt/KDE, GTK and Mozilla
Red Hat and IBM
Linux Magazine's Latest (Paywall)
Recent comments
1 hour 57 min ago
3 hours 33 min ago
4 hours 3 min ago
4 hours 24 min ago
4 hours 35 min ago
4 hours 39 min ago
4 hours 56 min ago
4 hours 58 min ago
5 hours 15 sec ago
5 hours 10 min ago