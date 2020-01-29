Games: RetroPie, More Retro, Northgard, Proton GE, Edna & Harvey, Legend of Keepers
Weekend Project: Build a portable RetroPie powered Game Console
In this video, I show off the process of creating your very own retro gaming console that's completely portable, powered by RetroPie!
Retro-styled colourful non-linear adventure platformer Alwa's Legacy now has a Steam page
After a successful crowdfunding campaign in December last year, Elden Pixels explain that progress is going well on their very colourful non-linear adventure platformer Alwa's Legacy.
In the first update this year on Kickstarter, they explained that work on it is progressing well with plenty of new content being added and it appears the story is already finished. They also now have a Steam store page up, so you can follow it along ready for release sometime in the Spring.
Northgard expands with The Clan of the Ox - DLC out now with a rather unique Warchief
Shiro Games continue expanding their real-time strategy game Northgard, following on from the huge Conquest Mode free update last year they have a new DLC out adding in an entirely new Clan.
Himminbrjotir, Clan of the Ox is the new clan and they're a tough lot both stronger and bigger in stature than the other clans. Led by the powerful Warchief Torfin, they have +15% attack power and defence bonus, however they do eat 10% more than other clans so you need to balance your food stocks even more than usual. They're fully featured, coming with their very own map for the Conquest Mode and if you beat it with them they have their own special Ox Townhall.
Proton GE has a fresh new build out with lots of updates and special fixes
Proton GE, the unofficial build of Proton mainly for use with Steam Play (but you can use it outside Steam too - like with Lutris) has a big new release out with Proton 5.0 GE 1.
Why would you use Proton GE instead of the official version included with Steam? Valve/CodeWeavers sometimes take a while to update it and certain games made need fixes sooner that Proton GE provides.
Edna & Harvey return to Linux with The Breakout - Anniversary Edition now available
Daedalic Entertainment have been a good developer and publisher for Linux and they continue to be great. Edna & Harvey: The Breakout - Anniversary Edition, the upgraded version of the 2008 adventure game is now on Linux.
This enhanced version of the multi-award winning adventure game released in December last year, with it gaining Linux (and macOS) support only yesterday. It has been given a "complete overhaul" with better controls, high resolution art and "new technology" (so an upgraded game engine and things like that).
Dungeon management and defence game Legend of Keepers releasing in March
Goblinz Studio continue upgrading the free Legend of Keepers: Prologue and in recent patch notes, they gave Legend of Keepers a release date for Early Access.
They've said it's going to launch on March 26 but they're still adjusting it all based on feedback, which they're using to improve both the Prologue and the full game. Most recently, it gained a whole new Motivation system so don't work them too hard and there's now a Psychologist to let your monster crew talk it out and hopefully get better. Goblinz Studio also expanded the Prologue in other ways with new monsters, 7 new random events and new locations.
