today's howtos
-
OpenShift: Create Edge Secured Route
-
Understand Linux Htop Visually
-
Crostini keys expired on Chrome OS Dev and Canary? There’s a simple fix
-
How to sync elementary OS Calendar with multiple Google calendars
-
How to Install Yay AUR Helper in Arch Linux and Manjaro
-
How To Manually Add Messages To Linux System Log Files
-
Router problem wrap-up
-
Libvirt: use of GCC/Clang extension for automatic cleanup functions
-
Click-through learning with VS Code and Didact
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 584 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
BSD: HAMMER2 and First FreeBSD Conference in Australia
Android Leftovers
Choosing the right tools for your open source projects
Every open source community wants to make it easier for community members to participate and contribute. Typically, there are discussions on cultural aspects of the community to lower barriers to entry, such as fostering a friendly and welcoming environment, onboarding processes, mentorship, code of conduct, etc. However, in my discussions with several open source communities (e.g., Freedesktop, GNOME, KDE, etc.), I found that one of the key criteria when selecting new tools for code, CI, bug tracking, etc. for their projects was how a new tool could also help lower barriers to entry for new contributors.
Security Leftovers
Recent comments
5 hours 20 min ago
8 hours 7 min ago
9 hours 43 min ago
10 hours 13 min ago
10 hours 34 min ago
10 hours 45 min ago
10 hours 48 min ago
11 hours 5 min ago
11 hours 7 min ago
11 hours 9 min ago