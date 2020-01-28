For over a decade Mozilla has been using IRC to publicly chat with anyone interested to join the community. Recently, we’ve launched a replacement for it by creating a Mozilla community Matrix instance. I will be focusing on simply documenting what the process looks like to join in as a community member (without an LDAP account/Mozilla email address). For the background of the process you can read it here. Follow along the photos and what each caption says.

In Tracking Diaries, we invited people from all walks of life to share how they spent a day online while using Firefox’s privacy protections to keep count of the trackers that tried to follow them. Whenever you’re online, a multitude of third parties attempt to record what you’re doing, largely without your knowledge or consent. Creepy! That’s why Firefox has turned the tables, letting you block and see the trackers. Read on to find out how many trackers tried to trail writer Melanie Ehrenkranz throughout her day, and how she felt about it.

Security: Patches, Google, and Amazon Security updates for Friday Security updates have been issued by Debian (libsolv, libxmlrpc3-java, openjpeg2, qemu, and suricata), Fedora (ansible, chromium, java-latest-openjdk, links, mingw-openjpeg2, nss, openjpeg2, python-pillow, thunderbird, webkit2gtk3, and xen), Mageia (gdal, java-1.8.0-openjdk, mariadb, openjpeg2, and sqlite3), Oracle (kernel), Red Hat (rh-java-common-xmlrpc), SUSE (e2fsprogs, ImageMagick, php72, tigervnc, and wicked), and Ubuntu (keystone).

Meet OpenSK, an Open-Source 2FA Security Key Platform from Google Google has announced OpenSK, a fully open-source solution for accelerating the adoption of security keys by the masses.

Google releases open-source 2FA security key platform called OpenSK Two-factor security is a basic requirement these days if you want to take your digital responsibilities seriously, but some hardware lacks the sort of public documentation that some privacy advocates feel is truly necessary to provide ideal security. Open source enthusiasts will be glad to hear that Google has just announced the release of OpenSK, an open-source implementation for security keys, supporting both FIDO U2F and FIDO2. This isn't the sort of thing most of our readers will be able to appreciate immediately, you can't zip out and buy a product running Google's OpenSK just yet. This early, explicitly experimental release is only compatible with a single piece of reference hardware right now: the Nordic chip dongle (for which the project supplies a 3d-printable case). But with this working software platform and reference hardware, Google and participating developers/security researchers may be able to build something new with the benefits of open-source security.

Amazon Engineer: ‘Ring should be shut down immediately and not brought back’ An Amazon software engineer named Max Eliaser is calling for the shutdown of Ring, the doorbell camera company Amazon paid $2 billion for in 2018. Hundreds of Amazon employees recently banded together to form Amazon Employees for Climate Justice, an organization dedicated to holding the company’s feet to the fire when it comes to taking the steps necessary to face the global climate crisis. The group published a post on Medium yesterday sharing its members’ views on climate change, but Eliaser apparently felt the need to speak out on a different subject.