Intended to provide a productive, secure scripting environment for the modern programmer, Deno arose from Dahl’s dissatisfaction with the popular Node.js JavaScript runtime, particularly in regards to security. The only major feature still missing is debugger support, Dahl said, adding that the project aims to draw on Chrome Devtools for debugging.

With Deno, the plan is to use web standard ES modules for modules outside the browser. A side effect is that Deno does not require a package manager; third-party code can be imported via HTTP. Thus Deno aligns server-side JavaScript modules with web standards and allows modules to be hosted on any web server, not just in NPM. The result is that Deno is less monolithic than Node.

The Deno development team publishes internal parts of Deno, which was written in Rust, on crates.io, the Rust package registry. In addition to a deno-core crate there is deno-typescript, which allows developers to compile and “snapshot” TypeScript code. Deno developers also have built a crate featuring raw V8 bindings in Rust.