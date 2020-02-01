Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Saturday 1st of February 2020 08:32:04 AM

Metadata is useful in many ways, for instance when it comes to search or the representation of data. A popular type is exif data that's associated with photos.

These are used for all kinds of purposes. Photographers use them to check various characteristics of a photo, e.g. the camera make and model, aperture or ISO.

But it's not the only kind of metadata. You may use ID3 tags for your music files for example. Similarly, documents, videos or images that you create contain other forms of metadata. Right-click on a file and select Properties > Details in Windows. The data that you may see will differ, but you should know that metadata can contain personally identifiable data such as the latitude and longitude (GPS location), date created/modified, or the author name.