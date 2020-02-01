The 25 Best Linux Compilers for Modern Developers
Compilers play an important role in the development of modern software and systems. They’re computer programs that transform source codes into binary executables. When you write a program using a high-level language such as C or Pascal, you need the compiler to interpret your code and turn it into a machine-readable binary. Usually, modern Linux IDEs take care of this using in-built compiler frontends. On the other hand, many systems programmer like me writes their code using a simple editor and compiles the program using the appropriate Linux compilers. Since Linux offers a plethora of compelling compilers, we’ve curated this guide to help you choose the best one for your needs.
Android Leftovers
Arch Linux 2020.02.01 Is Now Available for Download
The Arch Linux 2020.02.01 installation media has been released today and it’s now available for download as the latest and most up-to-date snapshot of the Arch Linux operating system. Packed with all the software updates and security patches released through the official repositories during January 2020, this new Arch Linux snapshot is here to provide users with an up-to-date installation medium that doesn’t require them to download a bunch of updates after installation. Every month, the Arch Linux project releases a new ISO image that includes the most recent packages and security fixes. But because Arch Linux uses a rolling release model, which means that users install the operating system once and receive updates forever, existing users don’t have to download the new ISO.
FOSDEM 2020 Opens Its Doors in Brussels to Open Source Developers
The FOSDEM 2020 (Free and Open source Software Developers’ European Meeting) conference opens its doors today in Brussels as the first major event for the Open Source community. If you’re an Open Source developer, you need to be at FOSDEM 2020, where software developers from all over the world met to share ideas and collaborate on current and future projects. It’s a great opportunity for any free and open source software developers to present his/her projects, ideas, and other related things. All the major Open Source companies and projects you know are at FOSDEM, including The Document Foundation (LibreOffice), Debian, KDE, GNOME, Collabora, Nextcloud, LPI (Linux Professional Institute), CentOS, OpenMandriva, openSUSE, Fedora Project, Gentoo Linux, elementary OS, Mozilla, FreeBSD, ReactOS, Haiku, Apache Software Foundation, and many others. Also:
