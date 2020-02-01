KDE and GNOME: KDE Itinerary, Rust/GStreamer and Vala
-
December/Januaray in KDE Itinerary
It has been a packed two month again around KDE Itinerary! Nextcloud Hub integrated the itinerary extraction engine, a presentation at 36C3 and working towards more elaborate assistance features are just some of the highlights since the last report.
-
Rust/GStreamer paid internship at Collabora
Collabora is offering various paid internship positions for 2020. We have a nice range of very cool projects involving kernel work, Panfrost, Monado, etc.
I'll be mentoring a GStreamer project aiming to write a Chromecast sink element in Rust. It would be a great addition to GStreamer and would give the student a chance to learn about our favorite multimedia framework but also about bindings between C GObject code and Rust.
-
Implementing a Vala Language Server
An LSP Client can used by Source Code Editors, like GNOME Builder or elementary’s code, or Anjuta, in order to provide specific services to the coder, like completion, goto symbol definitions, diagnostics, code formatting and others. A Client request all above services from a Server. This way, a source code editor can support multiple programming languages, just implementing an LSP Client and connect to an LSP Server.
Client and Server should cooperate in order to provide power full tools to the user. Some times one or other, provides limitations or the cooperation requires to changes in the source code editor design.
Anjuta for example, has implemented a database to track symbols definitions, this is no necessary as an LSP Client, because the Server should track them for you. Client just need to request if a symbol is found and get back its type and children (a very common concept on Object Oriented Programming Languages like Vala).
A Server requires lot of information from the Client, like the root directory and compilation flags used, so it can provide reliable diagnostics and, like in Vala, the --pkg switches in use so it can find the namespaces in use for both, completion and diagnostics.
Vala has its own Language Compiler and as many others, creates a tree of structured information about the code in order to translate it to C and then use another compiler to transform the resulted code to machine code. The Vala’s tree lot of the information we need to implement an LSP.
Recently GVls was accepted by GNOME Builder, as The Vala Language Server for source editing. It provides completion, goto definition and diagnostics, with more services coming.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 731 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
The 25 Best Linux Compilers for Modern Developers
Compilers play an important role in the development of modern software and systems. They’re computer programs that transform source codes into binary executables. When you write a program using a high-level language such as C or Pascal, you need the compiler to interpret your code and turn it into a machine-readable binary. Usually, modern Linux IDEs take care of this using in-built compiler frontends. On the other hand, many systems programmer like me writes their code using a simple editor and compiles the program using the appropriate Linux compilers. Since Linux offers a plethora of compelling compilers, we’ve curated this guide to help you choose the best one for your needs.
Android Leftovers
Arch Linux 2020.02.01 Is Now Available for Download
The Arch Linux 2020.02.01 installation media has been released today and it’s now available for download as the latest and most up-to-date snapshot of the Arch Linux operating system. Packed with all the software updates and security patches released through the official repositories during January 2020, this new Arch Linux snapshot is here to provide users with an up-to-date installation medium that doesn’t require them to download a bunch of updates after installation. Every month, the Arch Linux project releases a new ISO image that includes the most recent packages and security fixes. But because Arch Linux uses a rolling release model, which means that users install the operating system once and receive updates forever, existing users don’t have to download the new ISO.
FOSDEM 2020 Opens Its Doors in Brussels to Open Source Developers
The FOSDEM 2020 (Free and Open source Software Developers’ European Meeting) conference opens its doors today in Brussels as the first major event for the Open Source community. If you’re an Open Source developer, you need to be at FOSDEM 2020, where software developers from all over the world met to share ideas and collaborate on current and future projects. It’s a great opportunity for any free and open source software developers to present his/her projects, ideas, and other related things. All the major Open Source companies and projects you know are at FOSDEM, including The Document Foundation (LibreOffice), Debian, KDE, GNOME, Collabora, Nextcloud, LPI (Linux Professional Institute), CentOS, OpenMandriva, openSUSE, Fedora Project, Gentoo Linux, elementary OS, Mozilla, FreeBSD, ReactOS, Haiku, Apache Software Foundation, and many others. Also:
Recent comments
14 min 12 sec ago
20 min 38 sec ago
27 min 27 sec ago
33 min 18 sec ago
35 min 23 sec ago
55 min 58 sec ago
1 hour 17 min ago
1 hour 37 min ago
2 hours 43 min ago
3 hours 8 min ago