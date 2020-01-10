today's leftovers
-
Thanks to Linux on Chrome OS, you can play the ‘Game of the Decade’ on your Chromebook [VIDEO]
We’re coming up on two years since Linux apps on Chromebooks became official. At Google I/O 2018, an announcement that Chrome OS would soon be able to run Linux applications via containters kickstarted a new wave of development for the Chromium OS developers. It was an exciting time and in the 20 months since, we’ve seen Google deliver on that promise and continue adding more and more features to Chrome OS’ Linux abilities.
-
Dominique Leuenberger: openSUSE Tumbleweed – Review of the week 2020/05
I have the feeling this year is moving a bit faster than me. Not sure why. But Tumbleweed is keeping up with the fast pace and we have seen five full snapshots released during the week 2020/05 (0123, 0124, 0125, 0127 and 0128).
-
Paul Wise: FLOSS Activities January 2020
The libpst work was sponsored by my employer. All other work was done on a volunteer basis.
-
Chris Lamb: Free software activities in January 2020
-
Install Eclipse IDE on Ubuntu in 5 easy steps
-
Snekboard's Crowd Supply Campaign
Free Software / Free Hardware
All of the software running on Snekboard is free; Snek is licensed under the GPL, Circuit Python uses the MIT license.
The Snekboard designs are also freely available; that uses the TAPR Open Hardware License.
All of the tools we use to design snekboard are also free; we use gEDA project tools.
Hardware and software used in education need to be free and open so that people can learn about how they work, build modified versions and share those with the world.
-
Google ADT-3 Developer Kit is Now Available for Purchase for $79
Google released Android TV on Android 10 last month while announcing the Google ADT-3 developer kit to help developers make sure their TV apps are ready for the latest version...
-
When Open Source Software Costs Cities More [Ed: Forbes pushing that stigma that Free software is "expensive" and we should just settle for proprietary software with "standards" instead (as if freedom and autonomy should be abandoned for "savings")]
Open standards that are developed with a clear and transparent process are essential for ensuring flexibility and adaptability, and are almost always undeniably “good”. Whereas open source software, especially in the context of the public sector, has various pros, cons, and sometimes unexpected challenges.
Open Standards
Open standards are often developed for data or hardware that are made available to the general public and are designed and maintained through a collaborative and consensus driven process. They are critical for allowing for different systems to communicate and share information seamlessly.
In open standards making processes, members (which in some cases may include open participation without membership criteria or costs) work collaboratively together to develop standards. These standards are designed and tested in the open with members; they are not developed and tested by one or a limited set of actors in a black box and then pushed out as a standard.
The most popular example of an open standard in transportation is the General Transit Feed Specification (GTFS), originally developed by Google and TriMet. GTFS standardized how public transit systems share information about their schedules and locations of their vehicles (GTFS -real time). GTFS is not software – it is a data specification or standard.
-
Facebook open-sources Polygames- a new framework to train AI bots [Ed: More openwashing of surveillance by Facebook (which keeps 99% of its malicious code secret)]
Polygames is a new open source AI research framework for training agents to master strategy games through self-play, rather than by studying extensive examples of successful gameplay. Because it is more flexible and has more features than previous frameworks, Polygames can help researchers with advancing and benchmarking a broad range of zero learning (ZL) techniques that don’t require training data sets.
Polygames’ architecture makes it compatible with more kinds of games — including Breakthrough, Hex, Havannah, Minishogi, Connect6, Minesweeper, Mastermind, EinStein würfelt nicht!, Nogo, and Othello — than previous systems, such as AlphaZero and ELF OpenGo. In addition to building and evaluating ZL methods across a variety of games, Polygames allows researchers to study transfer learning, meaning the applicability of a model trained on one game to succeed at others. Polygames provides a library of included games, as well as a single-file API to implement your own game.
-
BSD: HardenedBSD and AsiaBSDCon
IBM: Red Hat's CEO, Fedora Manament, Oracle Linux and OpenShift
KDE and GNOME: KDE Itinerary, Rust/GStreamer and Vala
Intel and CPU Defects
