  • Thanks to Linux on Chrome OS, you can play the ‘Game of the Decade’ on your Chromebook [VIDEO]

    We’re coming up on two years since Linux apps on Chromebooks became official. At Google I/O 2018, an announcement that Chrome OS would soon be able to run Linux applications via containters kickstarted a new wave of development for the Chromium OS developers. It was an exciting time and in the 20 months since, we’ve seen Google deliver on that promise and continue adding more and more features to Chrome OS’ Linux abilities.

  • Dominique Leuenberger: openSUSE Tumbleweed – Review of the week 2020/05

    I have the feeling this year is moving a bit faster than me. Not sure why. But Tumbleweed is keeping up with the fast pace and we have seen five full snapshots released during the week 2020/05 (0123, 0124, 0125, 0127 and 0128).

  • Paul Wise: FLOSS Activities January 2020

    The libpst work was sponsored by my employer. All other work was done on a volunteer basis.

  • Chris Lamb: Free software activities in January 2020
  • Install Eclipse IDE on Ubuntu in 5 easy steps
  • Snekboard's Crowd Supply Campaign

    Free Software / Free Hardware

    All of the software running on Snekboard is free; Snek is licensed under the GPL, Circuit Python uses the MIT license.

    The Snekboard designs are also freely available; that uses the TAPR Open Hardware License.

    All of the tools we use to design snekboard are also free; we use gEDA project tools.

    Hardware and software used in education need to be free and open so that people can learn about how they work, build modified versions and share those with the world.

  • Google ADT-3 Developer Kit is Now Available for Purchase for $79

    Google released Android TV on Android 10 last month while announcing the Google ADT-3 developer kit to help developers make sure their TV apps are ready for the latest version...

  • When Open Source Software Costs Cities More [Ed: Forbes pushing that stigma that Free software is "expensive" and we should just settle for proprietary software with "standards" instead (as if freedom and autonomy should be abandoned for "savings")]

    Open standards that are developed with a clear and transparent process are essential for ensuring flexibility and adaptability, and are almost always undeniably “good”. Whereas open source software, especially in the context of the public sector, has various pros, cons, and sometimes unexpected challenges.

    Open Standards

    Open standards are often developed for data or hardware that are made available to the general public and are designed and maintained through a collaborative and consensus driven process. They are critical for allowing for different systems to communicate and share information seamlessly.

    In open standards making processes, members (which in some cases may include open participation without membership criteria or costs) work collaboratively together to develop standards. These standards are designed and tested in the open with members; they are not developed and tested by one or a limited set of actors in a black box and then pushed out as a standard.

    The most popular example of an open standard in transportation is the General Transit Feed Specification (GTFS), originally developed by Google and TriMet. GTFS standardized how public transit systems share information about their schedules and locations of their vehicles (GTFS -real time). GTFS is not software – it is a data specification or standard.

  • Facebook open-sources Polygames- a new framework to train AI bots [Ed: More openwashing of surveillance by Facebook (which keeps 99% of its malicious code secret)]

    Polygames is a new open source AI research framework for training agents to master strategy games through self-play, rather than by studying extensive examples of successful gameplay. Because it is more flexible and has more features than previous frameworks, Polygames can help researchers with advancing and benchmarking a broad range of zero learning (ZL) techniques that don’t require training data sets.

    Polygames’ architecture makes it compatible with more kinds of games — including Breakthrough, Hex, Havannah, Minishogi, Connect6, Minesweeper, Mastermind, EinStein würfelt nicht!, Nogo, and Othello — than previous systems, such as AlphaZero and ELF OpenGo. In addition to building and evaluating ZL methods across a variety of games, Polygames allows researchers to study transfer learning, meaning the applicability of a model trained on one game to succeed at others. Polygames provides a library of included games, as well as a single-file API to implement your own game.

BSD: HardenedBSD and AsiaBSDCon

  • HardenedBSD Tor Onion Service v3 Nodes

    I've been working today on deploying Tor Onion Service v3 nodes across our build infrastructure. I'm happy to announce that the public portion of this is now completed. Below you will find various onion service hostnames and their match to our infrastructure.

  • The MWL 2020 Asia Tour

    Why do this trip, when I loathe travel? Over the last twenty years, I’ve promised several folks that I would one day attend AsiaBSDCon. I keep my promises. I’m looking forward to being there, but not to getting there. The Bangalore trip is serendipitous. Presenting technology is how I built my career. Bangalore is a technology center and obviously a place I should present in. HasGeek asked if I would be interested, I said “if you could put an event by AsiaBSDCon,” and those folks actually went and did it. I’m simultaneously amazed and honored that they’ve gone to such trouble.

IBM: Red Hat's CEO, Fedora Manament, Oracle Linux and OpenShift

  • 2020-01-31 | Linux Headlines

    IBM shakes up its leadership, the Hyperledger Project releases version 2 of Fabric, OpenAI endorses PyTorch, and FOSDEM kicks off in Brussels.

  • Fedora program update: 2020-05

    I hold weekly office hours in #fedora-meeting-1, but if you’ll be at FOSDEM or Copyleft Conf, you can catch me in person. The mass rebuild is underway. Here’s what to do if your build fails.

  • Announcing the First Oracle Linux 7 Template for Oracle Linux KVM

    We are proud to announce the first Oracle Linux 7 Template for Oracle Linux KVM and Oracle Linux Virtualization Manager. The new Oracle Linux 7 Template for Oracle Linux KVM and Oracle Linux Virtualization Manager supplies powerful automation. It is built on cloud-init, the same technology used today on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure.

  • Introduction to Customer Empathy Workshops

    Product feedback from users goes a long way. It’s why Red Hat’s OpenShift Web Console UI is as awesome as it is today. Features like Dashboards and Topology were added because of user feedback—and that’s how we plan on enhancing the console even further. One thing’s for sure: The path to a better console experience relies on continued customer engagement. Thus, Red Hat has launched a series of workshops specifically geared towards engaging and empathizing with OpenShift customers in order to better understand their needs. We’ve dubbed them customer empathy workshops.

  • How Omnitracs Transformed to a DevOps Culture with OpenShift

    Omnitracs has taken an interesting road to get to its current position as a leader in fleet management software for logistics and transportation companies. Their SaaS-based offering allows companies to track, monitor, and bring into compliance all of their trucks and shipping vehicles around the globe from one system. But just because Omnitracs users were taking advantage of cloud-based software as a service models of consumption doesn’t mean Omnitracs developers were fully utilizing the cloud and the agile methodology it enables. That’s only been the case for the past year, in fact, since Omnitracs began adopting Red Hat OpenShift. Andrew Harrison, lead IT DevOps Engineer and lead of the Agents of Change team at Omnitracs, was tasked with building the company a road to the future of software development, and the pavement on this road was built with OpenShift. Since 2014, Omnitracs has been growing rapidly, launching over 30 new products, and merging in the assets from a number of acquired companies. To keep up with all of this growth, the developers in the company had to transform their way of doing things, top to bottom. Thus, a year ago, Harrison was placed in charge of affecting change throughout Omnitracs’ IT organization. That means introducing devops, automation, agile methodologies, and continuous integration and deployments. That’s a tall order for a single team to spread such changes through an entire enterprise.

KDE and GNOME: KDE Itinerary, Rust/GStreamer and Vala

  • December/Januaray in KDE Itinerary

    It has been a packed two month again around KDE Itinerary! Nextcloud Hub integrated the itinerary extraction engine, a presentation at 36C3 and working towards more elaborate assistance features are just some of the highlights since the last report.

  • Rust/GStreamer paid internship at Collabora

    Collabora is offering various paid internship positions for 2020. We have a nice range of very cool projects involving kernel work, Panfrost, Monado, etc. I'll be mentoring a GStreamer project aiming to write a Chromecast sink element in Rust. It would be a great addition to GStreamer and would give the student a chance to learn about our favorite multimedia framework but also about bindings between C GObject code and Rust.

  • Implementing a Vala Language Server

    An LSP Client can used by Source Code Editors, like GNOME Builder or elementary’s code, or Anjuta, in order to provide specific services to the coder, like completion, goto symbol definitions, diagnostics, code formatting and others. A Client request all above services from a Server. This way, a source code editor can support multiple programming languages, just implementing an LSP Client and connect to an LSP Server. Client and Server should cooperate in order to provide power full tools to the user. Some times one or other, provides limitations or the cooperation requires to changes in the source code editor design. Anjuta for example, has implemented a database to track symbols definitions, this is no necessary as an LSP Client, because the Server should track them for you. Client just need to request if a symbol is found and get back its type and children (a very common concept on Object Oriented Programming Languages like Vala). A Server requires lot of information from the Client, like the root directory and compilation flags used, so it can provide reliable diagnostics and, like in Vala, the --pkg switches in use so it can find the namespaces in use for both, completion and diagnostics. Vala has its own Language Compiler and as many others, creates a tree of structured information about the code in order to translate it to C and then use another compiler to transform the resulted code to machine code. The Vala’s tree lot of the information we need to implement an LSP. Recently GVls was accepted by GNOME Builder, as The Vala Language Server for source editing. It provides completion, goto definition and diagnostics, with more services coming.

Intel and CPU Defects

  • Intel MKL-DNN/DNNL 1.2 Released With Performance Improvements For Deep Learning On CPUs

    Intel on Friday released Deep Neural Network Library (DNNL) version 1.2, formerly known as MKL-DNN. With this release comes both new features and better performance. On the performance front, Intel DNNL 1.2 brings better int8 inference on pre-AVX512 hardware while int8 inference is also boosted for 3D spatial data on all CPUs. Int8 inference is also supported on GPUs with this release. There is also better performance on DNNL 1.2 when it comes to 1D backward convolutions.

  • Intel Should Now Have Gen7 Graphics Mitigated Without The Hefty Performance Hit

    Earlier this month when Intel disclosed CVE-2019-14615 as a security vulnerability affecting their graphics architecture, older Gen7 graphics saw a huge hit to their performance with the initial patches for addressing this vulnerability on Ivy Bridge and Haswell processors. Fortunately, a new mitigation patch series was sent out this week where they believe the performance costs are now avoided. 

  • KVM Virtualization Adds Protections For Spectre-V1/L1TF Combination Attack

    Following the Xen hypervisor in mitigating against a possible Spectre Variant One and L1 Terminal Fault combination attack, the Kernel-based Virtual Machine (KVM) has added its own protections with the Linux 5.6 kernel on top of all the other mitigations they've had to endure as a result of CPU vulnerabilities over the past two years.  The new concern for virtualization is that Spectre V1 and L1TF (Level One Terminal Fault) could be combined to more easily collect leaked information. Xen recently issued XSA-289 as "cache-load gadgets exploitable with L1TF." While now the KVM code has been updated to protect against this combination attack. 

