Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Stable Kernels: 5.5.1, 5.4.17, and 4.19.101

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Saturday 1st of February 2020 06:16:22 PM Filed under
Linux
  • Linux 5.5.1

    I'm announcing the release of the 5.5.1 kernel.

    All users of the 5.5 kernel series must upgrade.

    The updated 5.5.y git tree can be found at:
    git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-5.5.y
    and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser:
    https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s...

  • Linux 5.4.17
  • Linux 4.19.101
»

More in Tux Machines

Android Leftovers

New Sudo Vulnerability Could Allow Attackers to Obtain Full Root Privileges

The Debian Project published today a new security bulletin to inform users about a Sudo vulnerability that affects the Debian GNU/Linux 9 “Stretch” operating system series. It would appear that there’s a vulnerability (CVE-2019-18634) in the Sudo package, a program that allows users to run programs in a UNIX system with the security privileges of another user, which could allow an unprivileged user to obtain full root privileges. The vulnerability affects Sudo versions prior to version 1.8.26, from 1.7.1 to 1.8.25p1, but only if the pwfeedback option was set in the /etc/sudoers file by the system administrator. This could allow users to trigger a stack-based buffer overflow in the privileged sudo process. Read more

Linux Kernel 5.5 Gets First Point Release, It’s Now Ready for Mass Adoption

The Linux kernel 5.5.1 point release is now available to download from the kernel.org website, marking the recently released Linux 5.5 kernel series as “stable” and therefore ready for mass deployments. Released on January 27th, the Linux 5.5 kernel series is the latest and most advanced kernel branch for Linux-based operating systems. It introduces many new features and improvements, as well as updated drivers, filesystems, and more. Highlights include a new Airtime Queue Limits (AQL) feature for better Wi-Fi connectivity, full support for the Raspberry Pi 4 single-board computer, SMB multichannel support, as well as CIFS as root file system. Read more

Stable Kernels: 5.5.1, 5.4.17, and 4.19.101

  • Linux 5.5.1
    I'm announcing the release of the 5.5.1 kernel. All users of the 5.5 kernel series must upgrade. The updated 5.5.y git tree can be found at: git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-5.5.y and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser: https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s...

  • Linux 5.4.17
  • Linux 4.19.101

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6