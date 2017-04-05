Chrome OS 81 Dev Channel adds Buster upgrade, Linux disk resizing and username choice to Chromebooks

Chrome OS 81 is shaping up to be a pretty hefty release when it arrives on the Stable Channel on or around March 24. You don’t have to wait that long to try some of the latest features though, provided you’re feeling adventurous. The Chrome Releases Blog doesn’t yet show this but Chrome OS 81 Dev Channel version 81.0.4037.0 was released yesterday and it enabled three key features for Linux on Chromebooks. I upgraded to this version on a Google Pixel Slate and briefly tested the trio of functions, which include the Debian Buster release of Linux, as well as disk resizing and choice of username for the Linux container. If you want to follow me down the rabbit hole with this release on your own Chromebook, keep in mind that the Dev Channel can be unstable and you will likely see bugs. Additionally, you may lose data through a Chromebook powerwash when switching to or from the Dev Channel.

Best Linux Projects for Newbies

Some people enjoy learning from books, and others like to gain knowledge and experience by working on interesting projects. If you belong to the latter category and you’re new to Linux, our selection of the top 5 best Linux projects for newbies is just what you need to take your skills to the next level. Using Linux on your personal computer is by far the simplest project you can embark on. You will be forced to find alternatives to your favorite Windows and Mac applications, figure out how to get older or more obscure hardware devices to work correctly, and stop being afraid of the terminal.

digiKam 7.0.0-beta2 is released

Just few words to inform the community that 7.0.0-beta2 is out and ready to test one month later the first beta release published at Christmas time. After a long triaging stage, this new version come with more than 600 bug-fixes since last stable release 6.4.0 and look very promising. Nothing is completed yet, as we plan one beta version before next spring, when we will publish officially the stable version. It still bugs to fix while this beta campain and all help will be welcome from the community to stabilize codes. Thanks to all users for your support and donations, and to all contributors, students, testers who allowed us to improve this release. digiKam 7.0.0 source code tarball, Linux 32/64 bits AppImage bundles, MacOS package and Windows 32/64 bits installers can be downloaded from this repository. Don’t forget to not use this beta in production yet and thanks in advance for your feedback in Bugzilla.