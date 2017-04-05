Best Linux Projects for Newbies
Some people enjoy learning from books, and others like to gain knowledge and experience by working on interesting projects. If you belong to the latter category and you’re new to Linux, our selection of the top 5 best Linux projects for newbies is just what you need to take your skills to the next level.
Using Linux on your personal computer is by far the simplest project you can embark on. You will be forced to find alternatives to your favorite Windows and Mac applications, figure out how to get older or more obscure hardware devices to work correctly, and stop being afraid of the terminal.
Android Leftovers
New Sudo Vulnerability Could Allow Attackers to Obtain Full Root Privileges
The Debian Project published today a new security bulletin to inform users about a Sudo vulnerability that affects the Debian GNU/Linux 9 “Stretch” operating system series. It would appear that there’s a vulnerability (CVE-2019-18634) in the Sudo package, a program that allows users to run programs in a UNIX system with the security privileges of another user, which could allow an unprivileged user to obtain full root privileges. The vulnerability affects Sudo versions prior to version 1.8.26, from 1.7.1 to 1.8.25p1, but only if the pwfeedback option was set in the /etc/sudoers file by the system administrator. This could allow users to trigger a stack-based buffer overflow in the privileged sudo process.
Linux Kernel 5.5 Gets First Point Release, It’s Now Ready for Mass Adoption
The Linux kernel 5.5.1 point release is now available to download from the kernel.org website, marking the recently released Linux 5.5 kernel series as “stable” and therefore ready for mass deployments. Released on January 27th, the Linux 5.5 kernel series is the latest and most advanced kernel branch for Linux-based operating systems. It introduces many new features and improvements, as well as updated drivers, filesystems, and more. Highlights include a new Airtime Queue Limits (AQL) feature for better Wi-Fi connectivity, full support for the Raspberry Pi 4 single-board computer, SMB multichannel support, as well as CIFS as root file system.
Stable Kernels: 5.5.1, 5.4.17, and 4.19.101
