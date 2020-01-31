Games: Descent 3, Starcom: Nexus, Linux GOTY and OpenRA/Westwood
-
Descent 3 returns to Linux (and macOS) with an official modern port
Ryan "Icculus" Gordon, a developer who has ported tons of games to Linux has done it again. Descent 3, has been re-ported and upgraded for Linux (and macOS).
Originally released in 1999, it was later ported to Linux thanks to the defunct Loki Software in 2000 and eventually in 2014 the Windows version came to Steam. The Linux port was old, not easy to find and many people likely didn't even know it was a thing today.
-
The Linux version of Starcom: Nexus is now officially live and out of Beta
Ready for a new space adventure and a little action? Starcom: Nexus, an open-world sci-fi game with some RPG elements is now properly out and supported on Linux.
-
The Linux GOTY Award 2019 is now open for voting
Get ready to cast your votes, as the Linux GOTY Award 2019 is now open for business. After some time to let people nominate games, we've done a bit of cleaning up and it's ready.
This is a simple way to show off to other Linux gamers what's really good, it shows developers their games are appreciated on Linux and it's supposed to be a bit of community fun.
We're going to keep it open for voting for a full week, so you can come back to a category if you can't yet make up your mind. It will close around 8PM UTC on Saturday 8th February.
-
OpenRA has a new release for classic Westwood real-time strategy - massive upgrade also in testing
The team working on OpenRA, the game engine that keeps classic Westwood real-time strategy games alive have pushed out a new release. Plus there's some real exciting advancements coming.
-
Release 20200202 "Render Test" builds
Alongside the new Release 20200202 hotfix, I am releasing a new version of the "render test" builds that were previously shared in the Discord and IRC channels. These builds port several features that will be in the next playtest back to the current release so players can test and give feedback while playing on standard servers with other players using the regular release build.
There are two reasons for this: the first is that we are excited that these changes fix one of the oldest and worst usability issues with OpenRA and want to share it as soon as possible, and the second is that the underlying code changes they are built on may have serious implications for game performance and compatibility on some hardware/software configurations. We would therefore like some early testing so we have time to fix issues and understand whether we will be excluding a significant number of players with older systems (unfortunately our system information database does not capture enough information to test this).
-
