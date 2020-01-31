today's howtos
How To Install Wine 5.0 on Fedora 31/30
How To Make a YouTube Video Faster on Linux
How To Switch Branch on Git
OpenSUSE install sudo to execute commands as root
How to Change a User?s Password in Linux
How to Check the OS version in Linux
How to Delete Files and Directories in Python
How to Install Ubuntu 19.10 with ZFS as Root File System
How to gather information from Instagram with Instaloader python tool
How to run applications at startup on Ubuntu 18.04?
Battery Saving Tool TLP 1.3.0 Released [How to Install]
The Ultimate Guide to Tor Browser (with Important Tips) 2020
If you’re curious about Tor browser, then you already know how important your privacy and anonymity online can be. And yes, Tor browser is a great tool that can help keep you safe. But there’s a lot of confusion about its pros and cons, and especially, about how it relates to VPNs. This guide will answer those questions and more. We’re going to explain how this powerful tool works and what to consider when deciding if it’s right for you. Also: The fractured future of browser privacy
Games: Descent 3, Starcom: Nexus, Linux GOTY and OpenRA/Westwood
And OpenMandriva did better: OMLx 4.1 final release is out now!
OpenMandriva Lx 4.0 turned out to be a great one but... we made it better. Few days after the Release Candidate we are very proud to introduce you OpenMandriva Lx 4.1 final release.
