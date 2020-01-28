Open Hardware and GNU/Linux on Devices
-
Open-Source Medical Devices Hack Chat
In most of the developed world, when people go to see a doctor, they’re used to seeing the latest instruments and devices used. Most exam rooms have fancy blood pressure cuffs, trays of shiny stainless steel instruments, and a comfortable exam table covered by a fresh piece of crisp, white paper. Exams and procedures are conducted in clean, quiet places, with results recorded on a dedicated PC or tablet.
Such genteel medical experiences are far from universal, though. Many clinics around the world are located in whatever building is available, if they’re indoors at all. Supplies may be in chronically short supply, and to the extent that the practitioners have the instruments they need to care for patients, they’ll likely be older, lower-quality versions.
-
ANAVI Miracle Controller open source Wi-Fi development board
An ESP8266 powered Wi-Fi development board is available via Crowd Supply offering an easy way to control two 5V or 12v LED strips. The ANAVI Miracle Controller has been created by the team at Anavi Technology and is priced from $25 with worldwide shipping available and fulfilment expected to take place during April 2020.
Out of the box, ANAVI Miracle Controller supports the following sensors and peripherals. 0.96″ OLED I²C display, BH1750 I²C sensor for light, BMP180 I²C sensor for temperature and barometric pressure, APDS-9960 I²C sensor for RGB color and gesture detection and HTU21D I²C temperature and humidity sensor.
-
simpleFE a open source, simple to use mixed-signal frontend
Developers in need of an affordable open source, mixed-signal frontend may be interested in the simpleFE developed and created by Ning Wang. The simpleFE development board offers a is a low-cost, easy-to-use mixed-signal frontend, specifically designed to serve as a versatile bridge, performing high speed analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog conversions. Watch the introductory video below to learn more about the simpleFE and its features.
“simpleFE frees your development team from the need to design, manufacture, and deploy complex digital and mixed circuits. By transparently streaming data over a USB 2.0 interface to and from the host system, simpleFE allows every bit of digital signal processing to take place on that host, which eliminates the need to port logic to an FPGA or DSP. As a result, engineers can focus on signal processing algorithms and software. This not only accelerates the prototyping phase of many projects, it shortens development cycles between iterations.”
-
Onion Omega2 Dash open source touchscreen wireless Linux development board
With just two days left the campaign to take the Onion Omega2 Dash open-source touchscreen wireless Linux development board into small scale to production has been successful, with worldwide shipping expected to take place towards the end of April 2024 for orders placed this week. Watch the video below to learn more about the open source touchscreen which is Wi-Fi enabled and offers an affordable Wi-Fi connected Linux development board from just $69.
-
‘The Open Book’ eReader Is What Open Source Lovers Need Right Now
Amazon’s Kindle is pretty good but an open-source eReader that is free of corporate limitations is exactly what all open-source lovers need right now!
The Open Book is a perfect Kindle alternative created by developer Joey Castillo. It’s a work-in-progress eBook reader that features a small E Ink display, an open-source software, and open hardware.
-
Sania Box Raspberry Pi 4 based DIY Kit is Designed for STEM Education (Crowdfunding)
Sania Box, A Special Kind of DIY RPi4 Based Kit The 13-year-old Sania Jain is a young entrepreneur, published writer and tech aficionado who now offers an embedded computer kit called Sania Box.
-
Google open-sources the tools needed to make 2FA security keys
-
Google Open Sources Code for Security Key Devices
Google on Thursday announced that it has released the source code for a project named OpenSK in an effort to allow users to create their own security key devices.
OpenSK is written in Rust and it supports both FIDO U2F and FIDO2. Google says that by releasing OpenSK it will “help advance and improve access to FIDO authenticator implementations.”
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 641 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Software: Lightworks 2020.1 Beta, arduino-copilot, ETBE-Mon
LibreOffice and Debian at FOSDEM (DebConf/MiniDebCamp)
Linux 5.6: Logitech Input Device Improvements, Improvements for Rockchip Users, Cooling
This week in KDE: Plasma 5.18 is nigh
The release of Plasma 5.18 is upon us! In 10 more days, it will be yours to have and to hold. Until then, the Plasma developers have been working feverishly to fix bugs–and land some welcome improvements in 5.19! Also from KDE: Elisa has been submitted to the Windows Store
Recent comments
16 min 10 sec ago
1 hour 3 min ago
1 hour 21 min ago
2 hours 10 min ago
2 hours 54 min ago
3 hours 36 min ago
3 hours 41 min ago
4 hours 47 min ago
10 hours 3 min ago
10 hours 8 min ago