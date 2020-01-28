Licensing and FUD About Free Software
-
Open Source License Compliance: Raising the Bar [Ed: Spreading FUD about "risk" of Free software licenses... in order to sell one's own proprietary software 'solution']
Question is, can you have true security without being a company that focuses on license compliance? I think not.
Some companies count on using open source software with no regard for the licenses associated with the code they use. Open source licenses give others permission to modify, use, and distribute software, but under specific conditions and terms. And, every component may very well have a different license. With the volume of open source being used, you can see how quickly this can get out of hand and lead to IP, reputation, and subsequent litigation down the road.
Another statement I use quite a bit, “It’s a must, not a maybe.” Development teams need to respect the legalities associated with source code licensing by passing along a copyright statement or a copy of license text, or by providing the entire source code for the company’s product. Licenses range from fairly permissive (allowing the licensee to use code without responsibilities) to highly restrictive (extremely limiting, even requiring you to make your proprietary project subject to the same licensing terms of the OSS used).
-
Open source licence series - Altus: open source is big business, get used to it
The idea that open source developers are college students, creating some really cool software that big organisations then exploit and don’t give anything back may have been valid 20 years ago, but not today, it’s not how things work.
Open source is now big, with major players driving innovation, like the OpenBank Project, the Banking API platform and OpenLogic.
For a working example, AT&T is (obviously) a household name and very large quoted business. The organisation provides the majority of engineering, design and architectural resource for the ONAP open source project.
-
Open source licence series - Rancher Labs: Why vendor 'strip-mining' is an opportunity, not a threat
-
Open source licence series – Delphix: Rent vs buy, which fits your licencing cost model?
-
Open source licence series – Puppet: consumption without collaboration equals consternation
-
Open source licence series – Tidelift: Ethical source-available licenses challenge open source
-
Open-Source Software in Federal Procurements: The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly, Part 2 – The Bad
In the first post of this series, we discussed “the good” of open-source software and why federal buyers should find it attractive. However, when it comes to the federal government accepting open-source code with open arms, the reality is certainly more mixed. Faced with changing and technical regulations, government contractors need to know the major drawbacks of using open-source code in government contracts. In this second entry to our open-source series, we explore “the bad” impacts of open-source use in government contracting.
-
EDRM Announces Newest Affinity Partner Merlin Legal Open Source Foundation and New Processing Specifications Project
Setting the global standards for e-discovery, the Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM) is pleased to announce its newest affinity partner, the Merlin Legal Open Source Foundation, a nonprofit organization with a mission to improve access to justice and make legal and regulatory compliance more efficient through the use of open source software and secure cloud computing. The Merlin Foundation was established in 2019 by John Tredennick, its executive director and a longtime industry expert and former CEO and founder of Catalyst Repository Systems, a leading search and technology-assisted review e-discovery platform.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 1199 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Making Sure RISC-V Designs Work As Expected
The RISC-V instruction set architecture is attracting attention across a wide swath of markets, but making sure devices based on the RISC-V ISA work as expected is proving as hard, if not harder, than other commercially available ISA-based chips. The general consensus is that open source lacks the safety net of commercially available IP and tools. Characterization tends to be generalized, rather than specific for a particular application, and open-source tools are more difficult to work with and frequently less reliable. This has created a market for commercial implementations of both the RISC-V ISA, as well as tools aimed specifically for RISC-V, but it also has opened the door for commercially developed tools and IP that simplify and add consistency to RISC-V implementations. All of this is happening amid rapid growth throughout the RISC-V ecosystem. Semico Research predicts the communications segment will achieve a 209% compound annual growth rate by 2025, and that RISC-V will capture more than 6% of the CPU core business in that market between now and 2025. The firm also forecasts the available market for automotive will have a CAGR of 160% during that period, and the total available market for 5G infrastructure will reach 19 million units by 2025, with RISC-V playing an important role in both markets. In total, RISC-V growth is forecast to increase 160% during that period in devices targeted at a broad range of performance levels. Also: Intel Joins The CHIPS Alliance To Promote AIB As An Open Standard
today's leftovers
OSS Leftovers
Perils of Proprietary Software
Ugly Law Firms About "Ugly" Free Software
Open-Source Software in Federal Procurements: The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly, Part 3 – The Ugly