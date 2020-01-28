Programming: ActiveState, LLVM, WebAssembly (WASM), Cloud Native for Java (CN4J) and Python
Addressing Open Source Language Pain Drives Growth for ActiveState
ActiveState today announced another year of rapid annual recurring revenue (ARR) growth and profitability driven by its innovation in open source languages and its expanding enterprise customer base. Building on the strength of its enterprise support, indemnification and custom runtime offerings, the company successfully launched a beta of the ActiveState Platform that attracted over 250,000 new users in 2019. The ActiveState Platform is SaaS that makes ActiveState's powerful enterprise Open Source Language Automation tooling freely available to developers.
[llvm-dev] [10.0.0 Release] Release Candidate 1 is here
Hello everyone, It took a bit longer than planned due to master being a somewhat unstable at the branch point, but Release Candidate 1 has now been tagged as llvmorg-10.0.0-rc1. Source code and docs are available at https://prereleases.llvm.org/10.0.0/#rc1 Pre-built binaries will be added there as they become available. Please file bug reports for any issues you find as blockers of https://llvm.org/pr44555 Release testers: please start your engines, run the script, share your results, and upload binaries. Release Candidate 2 was previously scheduled for February 2. Because of the late RC1, I've pushed this back a bit to the 11th. Thanks, Hans
LLVM 10.0 RC1 Is Available For Testing
LLVM 10.0 was branched in mid-January but it took until Thursday to get the first release candidate out the door. That first step towards the release of LLVM 10.0 and sub-projects like Clang 10.0 is now moving along and you can enjoy testing the compiler stack this weekend.
Hans Wennborg continues serving as the release manager for LLVM and on 30 January was able to finally create the first release candidate. The two weeks from branching to release candidate was due to the code being in a rather unstable point at branching time. More details within the RC1 announcement.
Symbolically Executing WebAssembly in Manticore
With the release of Manticore 0.3.3, we’re proud to announce support for symbolically executing WebAssembly (WASM) binaries. WASM is a newly standardized programming language that allows web developers to run code with near-native performance directly within the browser. Manticore 0.3.3 can explore all reachable states in a WASM program, and derive the concrete inputs that produce a given state. Our goal with this feature is to provide a solid foundation for security analysis of WASM programs in the future.
The Eclipse Foundation Announces the CN4J Day 2020 Event for Building Enterprise Java on Kubernetes
Today the Eclipse Foundation announced the launch of the Cloud Native for Java (CN4J) Day event, a full-day of expert talks, demos, and thought-provoking sessions focused on enterprise applications implemented using open source vendor-neutral Jakarta EE (successor of Java EE) and Eclipse MicroProfile specifications on Kubernetes. Taking place on March 30, 2020 in Amsterdam, the event is co-located with Kubecon+CloudNativeCon Europe and is sponsored by the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF), IBM, Oracle, and RedHat. Interested parties can view the event’s agenda and register to attend here: http://eclipse.org/cn4j-day.
Go Deh: Sharing another way?
In my earlier blog entry: Sharing Fairly, I looked into the Thue-Morse sequence for who gets to pick next and showed that using that sequence, and itsextension for more than two people sharing, the person with the most accumulated wealth switches over time and does not diverge like in the simple taking of turns shown above.
I showed how using a Thue-Morse sequence for multiple people sharing gave a "fairer" distribution of wealth, for example this graph of accumulated wealth for three people:
Weekly Python StackOverflow Report: (ccxiii) stackoverflow python report
Tryton News: Newsletter February 2020
Tryton is a business software platform which comes with a set of modules that can be activated to make an ERP, MRP, CRM etc.
During the last month, we kept improving the user experience with many changes that fine tune how Tryton works. There was also a major improvement to the product cost calculations.
Making Sure RISC-V Designs Work As Expected
The RISC-V instruction set architecture is attracting attention across a wide swath of markets, but making sure devices based on the RISC-V ISA work as expected is proving as hard, if not harder, than other commercially available ISA-based chips. The general consensus is that open source lacks the safety net of commercially available IP and tools. Characterization tends to be generalized, rather than specific for a particular application, and open-source tools are more difficult to work with and frequently less reliable. This has created a market for commercial implementations of both the RISC-V ISA, as well as tools aimed specifically for RISC-V, but it also has opened the door for commercially developed tools and IP that simplify and add consistency to RISC-V implementations. All of this is happening amid rapid growth throughout the RISC-V ecosystem. Semico Research predicts the communications segment will achieve a 209% compound annual growth rate by 2025, and that RISC-V will capture more than 6% of the CPU core business in that market between now and 2025. The firm also forecasts the available market for automotive will have a CAGR of 160% during that period, and the total available market for 5G infrastructure will reach 19 million units by 2025, with RISC-V playing an important role in both markets. In total, RISC-V growth is forecast to increase 160% during that period in devices targeted at a broad range of performance levels. Also: Intel Joins The CHIPS Alliance To Promote AIB As An Open Standard
today's leftovers
OSS Leftovers
Perils of Proprietary Software
