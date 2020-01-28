Fairwinds, a provider of managed IT services for Kubernetes environments, has launched an open source project dubbed Astro that provides an easier application programming interface (API) for monitoring Kubernetes clusters using monitoring tools from Datadog as well as tools that make it easier to navigate Datadog.

Data delivered over an unencrypted channel is insecure, untrustworthy, and trivially intercepted. We owe it to our users to protect the security, privacy, and integrity of their data — all data must be encrypted while in flight and at rest. Historically, concerns over performance have been the common excuse to avoid these obligations, but today that is a false dichotomy. Let's dispel some myths.

2. Calls on the Commission to present and publish without further delay the results of the impact assessment on the introduction of a common charger for mobile telephones and other compatible devices with a view to proposing mandatory provisions; [...]

Strongly stresses that there is an urgent need for EU regulatory action to reduce electronic waste, empower consumers to make sustainable choices, and allow them to fully participate in an efficient and well-functioning internal market;

Solus 4.1 Fortitude got released this week. This release delivers a brand new desktop experience, updated software Apps, and hardware integration. In this video, we take you through the desktop and major features tour to help you decide if this rolling Linux distribution is suitable for you.

We hope that you had a good Christmas and New Year. Our first update of the decade has arrived with a number of system improvements. We continue our development for 3D Frame Packed (MVC) output for Vero 4K / 4K + and a significantly improved video stack which will land shortly and our work on preparing Raspberry Pi 4 support continues.

The RISC-V instruction set architecture is attracting attention across a wide swath of markets, but making sure devices based on the RISC-V ISA work as expected is proving as hard, if not harder, than other commercially available ISA-based chips. The general consensus is that open source lacks the safety net of commercially available IP and tools. Characterization tends to be generalized, rather than specific for a particular application, and open-source tools are more difficult to work with and frequently less reliable. This has created a market for commercial implementations of both the RISC-V ISA, as well as tools aimed specifically for RISC-V, but it also has opened the door for commercially developed tools and IP that simplify and add consistency to RISC-V implementations. All of this is happening amid rapid growth throughout the RISC-V ecosystem. Semico Research predicts the communications segment will achieve a 209% compound annual growth rate by 2025, and that RISC-V will capture more than 6% of the CPU core business in that market between now and 2025. The firm also forecasts the available market for automotive will have a CAGR of 160% during that period, and the total available market for 5G infrastructure will reach 19 million units by 2025, with RISC-V playing an important role in both markets. In total, RISC-V growth is forecast to increase 160% during that period in devices targeted at a broad range of performance levels. Also: Intel Joins The CHIPS Alliance To Promote AIB As An Open Standard

OSS Leftovers Coders Should Be Activists Last year, a former employee of the cloud platform Chef took the entire service offline with the click of a few buttons. In protest of the company’s contract with Immigration and Customs Enforcement, he revoked access to crucial open-source code the company relies on, temporarily crippling the company’s entire platform. The missing code halted the work of both Chef and its customers, forcing Chef’s CEO to reverse the company’s stance on working with ICE in a matter of hours. Workers at Google, Amazon, Microsoft, and other companies across the tech industry have begun to protest their employers’ decisions about everything from sexual harassment to climate action by walking out, striking, and writing open letters. But what happened at Chef is the only example I’ve found of developers using open-source code as a protest tool. And that is a huge missed opportunity.

Apex.OS: An Open Source Operating System for Autonomous Cars

5 Open-Source Startups That Are Making It Big In 2020 Open-source is gaining prominence as organisations want to make breakthroughs using the help of diverse developers across the world. Companies are even releasing their state-of-the-art projects to enhance the products further and gain a competitive advantage over others. For one, Facebook and Google have hosted their deep learning frameworks PyTorch and Tensorflow to expedite its developments. Such initiatives have not only helped the firms that host their projects but also assist various technology community. Over the years, open-source has witnessed massive success in some projects, enabling the hosts to make it profitable. For instance, MongoDB and Cloudera are now public companies that are playing a crucial role in the data science landscape. Such triumph became the motivational force in the open-source marketplace. Consequently, we are now witnessing a rise in open-source startups that are striving towards commercialising the projects.

Bitcoin Startup Casa Names New CEO as Node Service Goes Open-Source Bitcoin startup Casa is charging into 2020 with a new look – by winding down its hardware product and shuffling its front office. CEO Jeremy Welch is stepping down from the role with current head of product Nick Neuman taking the helm. CTO Jameson Lopp will remain in his current position but will join the board along with Neuman. Welch’s decision to step away from his position was linked to personal matters and not the firm’s product decisions, Welch and Neuman said.

Omnitracs to Leverage Open Source Technology to Fight Human Trafficking The TAT mobile app helps drivers report suspicious activity as they spot it on the road, or at truck stops. It also educates drivers about human trafficking, providing informative material about red flag indicators, and best practices around how they can help.

Best Open Source AirDrop Alternative For Android And Windows Users oogle is preparing to launch an Airdrop-like “Nearby Sharing” Feature for Android devices, as we saw in the leaked video; however, there is no upated on the launch timeline yet. In the meantime, Android users can use an open-source web-based alternative for AirDrop, known as Snapdrop. This speedy file-sharing progressive web app is perfect for users who have always longed for a hassle-free method to transfer files from Android to Mac and, even Android to Windows.

OpenCV Hackathon OpenCV has announced a hackathon aimed at eliminating bugs and generally stabilizing the library functionality. Taking place February 2 - 9 the open source project is looking for help in resolving a selected list of issues. Providing us with a free yet highly capable computer vision library, OpenCV is an important open source resource. It is responsible for a lot of progress in robotics, computational photography, medical image processing and more - you can even use it with Raspberry Pi projects. Its library includes modules for standard image processing tasks such as filtering, warping, color space conversion and so on. The video module even has advanced techniques such as object tracking and background subtraction and its relied on both by professionals and hobbyists.

Open Source Camp on Bareos: Call for Papers open The organizer NETWAYS GmbH opens the Call for Papers for the Open Source Camp (OSCamp) on Bareos. Presentations can be submitted until March 30, 2020.