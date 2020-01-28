OSS Leftovers Open-source software to support low-carbon district energy network planning With an ambitious EU Green Deal on the table, providing secure, affordable and low carbon energy stays high on the priority list of local authorities to increase air quality and reach their energy and climate targets in 2030 and establish new ones by 2050. With heating and cooling (H&C) responsible for 50% of the final energy demand in Europe, decarbonisation of the sector will be crucial to reach those targets. According to the latest study on the 14 European countries with the highest H&C demands, district energy can play a leading role in the energy transition and for achieving an economically viable decarbonisation of the H&C sector in urban areas (see: Heat Roadmap Europe 4). Eight European cities together with the Centre for Sustainable Energy in Bristol, as well as partners from research, private and public associations and the city network ICLEI Europe have developed an open-source online tool designed specifically to simplify and optimise complex network planning processes for local planning authorities.

Matrix: Matthew Hodgson highlights benefits of secure, open-source collaboration tool

BT hopes 'open source' network equipment model will challenge Huawei dominance BT is looking to challenge the dominance of Chinese technology company Huawei by supporting a new 'open source' approach to purchasing network equipment, reports The Telegraph. In an interview with the newspaper, Openreach CEO Clive Selley said that the group was looking to push back against the current consolidated market structure where Huawei, Ericsson and Nokia have too much power. He said that BT was trying to challenge their dominance by encouraging the telecoms industry to adopt a 'mix and match' approach to network equipment suppliers.

Intelligence Brief: What will drive open RAN in 2020? This month Telefonica’s UK arm O2 announced a partnership with three challenger vendors planning to commercially deploy open RAN solutions across the country. [...] In light of persistent pressure from the US to exclude some vendors from global 5G networks, politicians around the world have taken notice of the small set of suppliers the telecom industry has been relying on to build mobile networks. [...] These building blocks, while small scale steps, will lead to larger deployments as more companies try out the concept and report back successful best practices, hopefully leading to a snowball effect attracting more operators as well as a larger share of their networks running on open solutions. Further, funding support out of countries such as the US (and one can be hopeful more will follow the example) will further enable the industry to build a diverse supply chain. And, as other operators such as Telefonica and Vodafone Group continue to spearhead the movement, concerns around RoI and tech maturity will diminish over time. As to lack of internal ownership and expertise, this highlights the greater role industry partners including system integrators like IBM and vendors with teams providing E2E services, for example Mavenir, will need to play, not only in stitching the technologies provided together, but also by coordinating or even educating internal staff as part of a handover process to enable greater ownership.

China and open source geopolitical strategy: Simon Wardley weighs in Instead, Wardley noted, an organization that wants to make good use of open source must be "all in" on open source: Investment, desire, reasoning. This isn't to suggest that meeting these conditions will necessarily result in an open source success. Despite all the effort, Wardley went on, it's really "more opening doors for others to walk through. You have to manufacture conditions and constraints for the project to succeed." Take, for example, Kubernetes. I've written about Kubernetes' community success for years, but that success didn't come for free. Google had to open up the project's governance to outsiders, allowing Red Hat and more lately, VMware, to contribute in significant ways. This is one reason that Wardley warned that open source breeds "Lots of frustration...and it won't happen quickly if it is going to be sustainable." It's relatively cheap for a single company to launch a project and mostly use it for marketing window dressing; but to be truly sustainable, a project needs diverse inputs to fund it (with cash) and fuel it (with code). [...] Is it game over, China wins? Of course not. But smart companies (and countries) will increasingly use open source to drive long-term value, according to Wardley, which also requires long-term investment. Using open source as a marketing gimmick may offer immediate benefits, but it doesn't deliver the long-term, competitive advantage Wardley points to.

Founding organizations: Creating companies that sustain our open-source community Open source has a sustainability problem. A question that’s frequently discussed in the web development community is how to make open-source maintainable. As one of many examples, Henry Zhu, the lead maintainer of Babel, one of the most depended-on projects in the JavaScript ecosystem, until 2017 was working on Babel in his free-time while working a full-time job. Open source is key infrastructure: for comparison, imagine if the lead mechanic on the Brooklyn Bridge had to work on it in his spare time, or hustle for contracts!

GraphDB Goes Open Source There's a new version of Ontotext GraphDB that's open source and comes with a range of new plugins. GraphDB Workbench, which give developers a way to quickly develop knowledge graph prototypes, was also open-sourced as a separate project. Ontotext's GraphDB is a database for managing semantic information, and the latest release, GraphDB 9.0, aims to make it easier for developers to create and operate knowledge graphs by opening multiple integration extension points.

Hardware Bitcoin Node Provider Casa Open-sources its Software

Software: PeaZip, Klavaro, Compress Studio and Espanso PeaZip 7.1.0 PeaZip is an open source file and archive manager. It's freeware and free of charge for any use. PeaZip can extract most of archive formats both from Windows and Unix worlds, ranging from mainstream 7Z, RAR, TAR and ZIP to experimental ones like PAQ/LPAQ family, currently the most powerful compressor available. Open and extract 180+ archive formats: 001, 7Z, ACE(*), ARC, ARJ, BZ2, CAB, DMG, GZ, ISO, LHA, PAQ, PEA, RAR, TAR, UDF, WIM, XZ, ZIP ZIPX - view full list of supported archive file formats for archiving and for extraction.

Klavaro is an open source touch typing tutor for Windows and Linux Sure, I make the occasional typo or two, but it's quite minimal. The faster you type, the more productive you can be provided that you keep errors to a minimum. Klavaro is an open source touch typing tutor for Windows and Linux. Essentially, this program is a course that teaches you how to type fast while being accurate. There are five sections in the application's interface: Introduction, Basics, Adaptability, Speed and Fluidity.

Compress Studio - A free open source image compression platform Compress Studio is a free image compression tool. It is an alternative to TinyPng. The objective for creating such a platform is to offer a privacy-focused way of doing compression at the client-side. Today most of the compression happens at the server-side and not at the browser. Today, with browsers becoming powerful there is a huge opportunity to push server-side apps to the client/browser side. This provides a transparent system for the people to use tools with confidence which doesn't collect any information on the user. There are no trackers, no cookies or analytics being run. It's a clean app that provides privacy to users.

Espanso is an open source text expander for Windows, Mac and Linux Snippet tools are incredibly useful. The idea is to save time that would have otherwise been wasted typing phrases, sentences or entire paragraphs.