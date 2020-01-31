Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Ubuntu Studio 20.04 LTS Wallpaper Contest

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 3rd of February 2020 03:14:42 AM Filed under
Ubuntu

As we begin getting closer to the next release date of Ubuntu Studio 20.04 LTS, now is a great time to show what the best of the Ubuntu Studio Community has to offer! We know that many of our users are graphic artists and photographers and we would like to see their/your talent also reflected more directly in the upcoming version.

For this purpose, we are holding a wallpaper contest. Submission will be open to works of photography, codeart, abstract paintings, illustrations and other art genres that highlight the capabilities of the software available and of open source software in general.

Read more

»

Ubuntu Studio 20.04 LTS Wallpaper Contest Officially Open

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 3rd of February 2020 03:24:26 AM.

Comment viewing options

Select your preferred way to display the comments and click "Save settings" to activate your changes.

More in Tux Machines

Top 7 Best Paid Linux Games to Play in 2020

A decade ago, nobody would recommend Linux as an operating system for gamers. Today, Linux users can choose from an overwhelming selection of premium games with flawless Linux compatibility. Regardless of if you’re a fan of in-depth simulations or thrilling action games, our selection of the best paid Linux games available in 2020 is here to help you get your gaming fix. Read more

today's howtos

KDevelop 5.5 released

We are happy to announce the availability of KDevelop 5.5 today bringing half a year of work mainly on stability, performance, and future maintainability. New features have not been added. The existing ones have received small improvements... Read more

Android Leftovers

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6