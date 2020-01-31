Ubuntu Studio 20.04 LTS Wallpaper Contest
As we begin getting closer to the next release date of Ubuntu Studio 20.04 LTS, now is a great time to show what the best of the Ubuntu Studio Community has to offer! We know that many of our users are graphic artists and photographers and we would like to see their/your talent also reflected more directly in the upcoming version.
For this purpose, we are holding a wallpaper contest. Submission will be open to works of photography, codeart, abstract paintings, illustrations and other art genres that highlight the capabilities of the software available and of open source software in general.
Ubuntu Studio 20.04 LTS Wallpaper Contest Officially Open for Entries