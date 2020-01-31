Qt-Powered Lumina Desktop 1.6 Released For BSD/Linux Systems
Out this weekend is Lumina 1.6 as the latest release of this Qt-powered desktop environment originally developed by iXsystems as part of PC-BSD / TrueOS.
While TrueOS has been forging a new direction for this iXsystems operating system derived from FreeBSD and ultimately is less desktop focused these days as a result, the Lumina desktop continues to be developed. In fact, Lumina founder Ken Moore of iXsystems continues to lead the releases on this Qt-based desktop environment seeing adoption on both BSDs and Linux distributions.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 583 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
1 min ago
5 min 12 sec ago
9 min 16 sec ago
16 min 59 sec ago
19 min 4 sec ago
20 min 50 sec ago
3 hours 50 min ago
3 hours 52 min ago
3 hours 53 min ago
6 hours 52 min ago