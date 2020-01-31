Second (final) release candidate for NetBSD 9.0 available!
Sixth months after the start of the release engineering process for 9.0, the second (and most likely final) release candidate is now available.
Shortly after the first release candidate had been published and feedback came it, it became clear that this was not going to be the final state of 9.0. In the end a lot of fixes were done, but we used the opportunity to also incorporate more hardware support (Pinebook Pro) and update a few components (dhcpcd, openssl).
We will be very restrictive with further changes and expect a quick and smooth release from this point on. Tentative release date is February 14, 2020.
Since the start of the release process a lot of improvements went into the branch - nearly 700 pullups were processed!
This includes usbnet (a common framework for usb ethernet drivers), aarch64 stability enhancements and lots of new hardware support, installer/sysinst fixes and changes to the NVMM (hardware virtualization) interface.
We hope this will lead to the best NetBSD release ever (only to be topped by NetBSD 10 - hopefully later this year).
Also: NetBSD 9.0 Coming Soon With 64-bit ARM, Updated ZFS, Hardware-Accelerated Virtualization
