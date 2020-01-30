Language Selection

DeaDBeeF – the last music player

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 3rd of February 2020 03:46:16 AM
Software

DeaDBeeF is not available from the official respositories of popular distributions such as Ubuntu, Debian or Fedora but we can download the precompiled binary from the download section. Once we have downloaded the binary, we can descompress it and run the deadbeef binary.

More in Tux Machines

today's howtos

What’s New in Linux Mint 19.3 Cinnamon Edition

Linux Mint 19.3 is the latest minor release of Linux Mint 19. The release available in the flavors Cinnamon, Mate and Xfce as usually, introduces several changes and new features, brings refinements, and bug fixes among other things. In this release, Linux Mint 19.3 cinnamon edition features the latest cinnamon desktop 4.4 which received various improvements as well, such as the System Reports tools, which now comes with a new icon in the system tray area to inform users that they need to review certain things, along with automatic detection of potential issues in their computers for missing drivers or codecs, and the Language settings tool, which now lets users set a preferred time format. Among the changes that will be implemented in the upcoming Linux Mint 19.3 operating system, Clement Lefebvre reveals improved support for HiDPI/4K displays in both the Cinnamon and MATE editions by making various icons and images less blurry, including flags in Language settings, Software Sources, and Cinnamon screensaver, as well as theme preview images in Cinnamon theme settings. Read more

Terminal Phase – space shooting game in your terminal

Text-based games are often forgotten and neglected. However, there are many ASCII gems out there waiting to be explored which are immensely addictive and great fun to play. The idiom ‘don’t judge a book by its cover’ can be extended to ‘don’t judge a computer game by its graphics’. While the game featured in this article offers extremely basic graphics, it has many redeeming qualities beyond evoking fond memories of the early days of computer gaming. Many of the text games we’re covered on LinuxLinks have focused on the roguelike genre. But how about a real-time terminal-based game? And a space shooter to boot? Interested? If so, why not check out Terminal Phase, a fast paced, action-packed game. Read more

Audiocasts/Shows: Linux Action News, GNU World Order and Open Source Security Podcast

  • Linux Action News 143

    The upcoming Linux kernels are packed full of goodies, Qt changes its licensing terms, and Thunderbird gets a new home. Plus our thoughts on IBM's CEO stepping down, and Google's new open-source security key project.

  • GNU World Order 338

    **alsa-utils** from the **ap** software series of Slackware. Lots of interesting utilities in this package, including one that enables you to send MIDI signals across your network so you can (for example) connect a USB controller to office office computer and generate sounds on the computer in your studio.

  • Open Source Security Podcast: Episode 181 - The security of SIM swapping

    Josh and Kurt talk about SIM swapping. What is it, how does it work. Why should you care? There's not a ton you can do to protect yourself, but we go over some of the basic concepts and what to watch out for. It's unfortunate this is still a problem.

