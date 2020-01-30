IBM/Red Hat/Fedora: Laura Abbott Leaving, Bug Fixes, and Buzzwords
Laura Abbott: Changes
I mentioned this on twitter and the Fedora kernel mailing list but January 17th was my last day at Red Hat. I can’t express enough thanks to every single person I met during my nearly 5(!) years there. I came in to Fedora as basically an outsider and everyone welcomed me with open arms. You all touched my life in ways I will never forget. I enjoyed all the challenges of being a kernel maintainer and working to make things better.
I started my new role at Oxide Computer on January 20th. I’m very excited to be working with this team to solve real industry problems and learn new and exciting things about hardware and software. I’m not doing Linux kernel work on a day-to-day basis at the moment but I still expect to be around the community. I’m still on the TAB and I’m still on the Linux Plumbers planning committee (yes the website will be up soon). Start ups move fast so we’ll see what I end up working on.
Here’s to new changes in 2020!
Fedora 31 : Can be better? part 005.
Today we have once again dealt with this topic on the possibilities of improving the Fedora distro.
This time the adventure turned to the Selinux system switching to SELinux MLS.
Let's test the SELinux Fedora 31 from default targeted to mls.
Fedora rawhide – fixed bugs 2020/01
IBM launches new open source tool to label images using AI
Images for use in development projects need to be correctly labeled to be of use. But adding labels is a task that can involve many hours of work by human analysts painstakingly applying manual labels to images, time that could be better spent on other, more creative, tasks.
In order to streamline the labelling process IBM has created a new automated labeling tool for the open source Cloud Annotations project that uses AI to 'auto-label' images and thus speed up the process.
IBM's big bet on cloud computing, AI and open source needs to pay off soon
And so, after eight years spent leading one of the world's oldest and most famous technology businesses, IBM's CEO Ginni Rometty will step down in April. Stepping up to the CEO role is Arvind Krishna, who currently serves as the senior VP for the company's cloud and cognitive software unit.
When the news came out on Thursday, IBM's shares jumped as much as 5%. Fingers can easily be pointed at Rometty's mixed legacy: during her tenure, the company's stock price dropped over 25% and while the company has been keen to trumpet its artificial intelligence work (in the form of IBM Watson) and its reinvention as a cloud company (thanks to Red Hat) there is still plenty of work to do if IBM is to every approach its former glories.
Sure, the latest earnings published by IBM earlier this month beat Q4 expectations. But the $77 billion yearly revenue revealed by the company still stands awkwardly small next to its competitors. Apple's annual turnover, for instance, is a dwarving $261 billion. And while the company has made some big acquisitions it has also been criticised for spending billions on share buy back programs as well.
today's howtos
What’s New in Linux Mint 19.3 Cinnamon Edition
Linux Mint 19.3 is the latest minor release of Linux Mint 19. The release available in the flavors Cinnamon, Mate and Xfce as usually, introduces several changes and new features, brings refinements, and bug fixes among other things. In this release, Linux Mint 19.3 cinnamon edition features the latest cinnamon desktop 4.4 which received various improvements as well, such as the System Reports tools, which now comes with a new icon in the system tray area to inform users that they need to review certain things, along with automatic detection of potential issues in their computers for missing drivers or codecs, and the Language settings tool, which now lets users set a preferred time format. Among the changes that will be implemented in the upcoming Linux Mint 19.3 operating system, Clement Lefebvre reveals improved support for HiDPI/4K displays in both the Cinnamon and MATE editions by making various icons and images less blurry, including flags in Language settings, Software Sources, and Cinnamon screensaver, as well as theme preview images in Cinnamon theme settings.
Terminal Phase – space shooting game in your terminal
Text-based games are often forgotten and neglected. However, there are many ASCII gems out there waiting to be explored which are immensely addictive and great fun to play. The idiom ‘don’t judge a book by its cover’ can be extended to ‘don’t judge a computer game by its graphics’. While the game featured in this article offers extremely basic graphics, it has many redeeming qualities beyond evoking fond memories of the early days of computer gaming. Many of the text games we’re covered on LinuxLinks have focused on the roguelike genre. But how about a real-time terminal-based game? And a space shooter to boot? Interested? If so, why not check out Terminal Phase, a fast paced, action-packed game.
Audiocasts/Shows: Linux Action News, GNU World Order and Open Source Security Podcast
