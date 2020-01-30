Kubernetes Leftovers
-
Agile Stacks and AlphaBravo Partner to Accelerate Software Delivery Using Kubernetes
-
Open Source Framework Enables Streaming Data Pipelines on Kubernetes
Lightbend, the company behind the Scala JVM language and developer of the Reactive Platform, recently launched an open source framework for developing, deploying, and operating streaming data pipelines on Kubernetes. The Cloudflow framework, hosted on cloudflow.io, was developed to address the growing demands of AI, machine learning models, analytics, and other streaming, data-driven workloads.
-
Kubernetes: the Basics of Knative, Here to Liberate Serverless
-
Oracle Cloud Is Not Just About Winning North America
While AWS dominates the North American market, Oracle is looking at bringing cloud, with open source technologies like Kubernetes, to other parts of the world.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 778 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's howtos
What’s New in Linux Mint 19.3 Cinnamon Edition
Linux Mint 19.3 is the latest minor release of Linux Mint 19. The release available in the flavors Cinnamon, Mate and Xfce as usually, introduces several changes and new features, brings refinements, and bug fixes among other things. In this release, Linux Mint 19.3 cinnamon edition features the latest cinnamon desktop 4.4 which received various improvements as well, such as the System Reports tools, which now comes with a new icon in the system tray area to inform users that they need to review certain things, along with automatic detection of potential issues in their computers for missing drivers or codecs, and the Language settings tool, which now lets users set a preferred time format. Among the changes that will be implemented in the upcoming Linux Mint 19.3 operating system, Clement Lefebvre reveals improved support for HiDPI/4K displays in both the Cinnamon and MATE editions by making various icons and images less blurry, including flags in Language settings, Software Sources, and Cinnamon screensaver, as well as theme preview images in Cinnamon theme settings.
Terminal Phase – space shooting game in your terminal
Text-based games are often forgotten and neglected. However, there are many ASCII gems out there waiting to be explored which are immensely addictive and great fun to play. The idiom ‘don’t judge a book by its cover’ can be extended to ‘don’t judge a computer game by its graphics’. While the game featured in this article offers extremely basic graphics, it has many redeeming qualities beyond evoking fond memories of the early days of computer gaming. Many of the text games we’re covered on LinuxLinks have focused on the roguelike genre. But how about a real-time terminal-based game? And a space shooter to boot? Interested? If so, why not check out Terminal Phase, a fast paced, action-packed game.
Audiocasts/Shows: Linux Action News, GNU World Order and Open Source Security Podcast
Recent comments
1 hour 41 min ago
2 hours 3 min ago
2 hours 16 min ago
2 hours 20 min ago
2 hours 24 min ago
2 hours 32 min ago
2 hours 34 min ago
2 hours 36 min ago
6 hours 5 min ago
6 hours 7 min ago