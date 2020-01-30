Linux Mint 19.3 is the latest minor release of Linux Mint 19. The release available in the flavors Cinnamon, Mate and Xfce as usually, introduces several changes and new features, brings refinements, and bug fixes among other things. In this release, Linux Mint 19.3 cinnamon edition features the latest cinnamon desktop 4.4 which received various improvements as well, such as the System Reports tools, which now comes with a new icon in the system tray area to inform users that they need to review certain things, along with automatic detection of potential issues in their computers for missing drivers or codecs, and the Language settings tool, which now lets users set a preferred time format. Among the changes that will be implemented in the upcoming Linux Mint 19.3 operating system, Clement Lefebvre reveals improved support for HiDPI/4K displays in both the Cinnamon and MATE editions by making various icons and images less blurry, including flags in Language settings, Software Sources, and Cinnamon screensaver, as well as theme preview images in Cinnamon theme settings.

You can set up a dual-boot system on your Chromebook. So Chrome OS remains installed and Linux is available as an additional option when you switch on. That may be the better choice for now. As preparation, you need the command line tool chrx. To set it up, follow the official step-by-step instructions. During this installation process, the installation of the Linux distribution GalliumOS is already suggested.

Terminal Phase – space shooting game in your terminal Text-based games are often forgotten and neglected. However, there are many ASCII gems out there waiting to be explored which are immensely addictive and great fun to play. The idiom ‘don’t judge a book by its cover’ can be extended to ‘don’t judge a computer game by its graphics’. While the game featured in this article offers extremely basic graphics, it has many redeeming qualities beyond evoking fond memories of the early days of computer gaming. Many of the text games we’re covered on LinuxLinks have focused on the roguelike genre. But how about a real-time terminal-based game? And a space shooter to boot? Interested? If so, why not check out Terminal Phase, a fast paced, action-packed game.