Programming: Python, R, Java and Perl Surviving zombie apocalypse with random search algorithm A group of desperate folks, led by a charismatic hero, barricades itself in some building, trying to make it to the end of the movie. Hoards of blood craving creatures knock on every door and every window trying to get inside. The people try to back them off using anything they can, but as they are getting short on ammo, the hero needs to send somebody to fetch more shells. The decision has to be made - weighing the risks of losing a team member against running out of ammo. Doesn’t it sound like an optimization problem? Although it certainly can be formulated this way, we will see that it is not always possible to apply the standard gradient descent algorithm (SGD). Instead, we will use a simple alternative known as the random search. To illustrate its simplicity, we will implement it in pure python .

RStudio reborn as a Public Benefit Corporation – commits itself to open source, not shareholders RStudio has rebirthed itself as a Public Benefit Corporation, meaning the company behind the eponymous IDE for R can run itself for the benefit of the R community as well as its shareholders. The change was announced by CEO JJ Allaire at its user conference yesterday, and will be seen in part as an effort to offset concerns that the IDE maker might wield too much influence over the direction of R as a whole. Which is always going to be a concern where commercial organisations and open source projects meet. In a blog post yesterday, Allaire said “RStudio’s mission is to create free and open-source software for data science, scientific research, and technical communication.” He said the firm leads contributions to over 250 open source projects, as well as selling its eponymous IDE and other commercial products and online services.

Ballerina - An Open Source JVM Language and Platform for Cloud-Era Application Programmers Open-source technology company, WSO2, has released Ballerina 1.1.0, an update to their programming language with new features including: the new Ballerina Tool, enhanced IDE support for VSCode and IntelliJ IDEA; and improved performance in runtime type checking, and creating and accessing maps, arrays and records. Ballerina is an open-source programming language for writing network distributed applications. It is a relatively new player among the non-Java JVM languages such as Scala, Groovy and Clojure. The release of Ballerina 1.0 in September 2019 was an effort three years in the making, after WSO2 decided to create their own programming language in their efforts to improve their enterprise service bus (ESB).

Perl Weekly Challenge 45: Square Secret Code and Source Dumper These are some answers to the Week 45 of the Perl Weekly Challenge organized by Mohammad S. Anwar.

Yelp Open-Sources Fuzz-Lightyear Business directory and crowd-sourced review service, Yelp, has open-sourced their in-house developed testing framework, fuzz-lightyear, that identifies Insecure Direct Object Reference (IDOR) vulnerabilities. Fuzz-lightyear uses stateful Swagger fuzzing and has been designed to ensure enterprise microservices architectures can be integrated with continuous integration pipelines. Yelp identified IDOR vulnerabilities as not only high-risk, but also particularly difficult to prevent and detect. Swagger is an open-source software development framework for RESTful web services. It allows APIs to describe their own structure, then asks the API to return a YAML or JSON file that contains a detailed description of the entire API. Being able to read an API's structure means documentation can be automatically built, multi-lingual client libraries can be generated and it can be leveraged for automated testing. Fuzzing is a testing technique that can be used to discover security vulnerabilities. It inputs large amounts of random data, called fuzz, to the test subject in a detection attempt.