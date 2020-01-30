Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

OSS Leftovers

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 3rd of February 2020 07:20:38 AM Filed under
OSS
  • Unotech Software Raises $2 Mn To Increase Focus On Open Source Development

    Enterprise technology startup Unotech Software has raised $2Mn Series A funding from Manish Choksi, promoter of Asian Paints. Along with the funding round, the company will also undergo a shift in its software architecture.

    Unotech said it would evolve into an open source IT platform and services organisation with specialisation in identity management, business process automation and digital transformation. To enable the same, Unotech is revamping its digital brand presence and also relaunching its website to share its offerings under a new stratagem.

    The fresh capital will also be used to reconstruct the company’s market presence. “Unotech Software is realigning its IT products and services to adapt to its new approach of rapid development, rapid partnership and alliances and rapid go-to-market, under the core pillars of access, automate and assist,” said Vikash Jha, Unotech’s CEO and CTO in a statement.

  • Security in the financial industry

    By using the mix of hardware and software that the so-called “security service container” offers, developers get the same quality of security that they would on Linux, and this works in any data center, whether on-premise or using cloud services. The next generations of finserv IT infrastructures are being built around Linux because it is easy to deploy, and gives you a highly functional and easily automated stack. Industry giants such as Barclays have already built whole data center infrastructures around Linux. Besides providing easy access to innovations and software frameworks for IT teams, open source software also increases trust, which is essential for security compliance in the long term.

    When it comes to close-sourced software, it is impossible to verify all background activities happening, and in case of a bug or an error, it is hard to analyse the reasons behind them, given only the original developer can access the backend. In the case of open source, the community of developers is very quick to spot and fix bugs or errors.

  • Silicon Labs announce open-source licencing model for Micrium RTOS

    Silicon Labs has announced a new open-source licensing model for Micrium µC/ family of real time operating system (RTOS) components.

    By adopting permissive license terms for the µC/ components, Silicon Labs is extending the benefits of µC/ software to the widest user base possible and giving the embedded developer community a role in future software development efforts.

    Silicon Labs plans to ensure a smooth transition to open-source terms for all licensees of µC/ software. The company will continue to provide technical support for customers with valid maintenance agreements. Silicon Labs is also working closely with partners who may offer similar support services in the near future.

    The new open-source µC/ license model will go into effect on February 28, 2020. The open-source license applies to all µC/ software components including µC/OS-II, µC/OS-III, µC/FS, µC/TCP-IP, µC/USB-Device, µC/USB-Host, µC/CAN and µC/Modbus.

  • Apex.OS 1.0 now available, brings ROS-based development to autonomous vehicles

    Last week, Jan Becker, co-founder and CEO of Apex.AI, announced the availability of Apex.OS 1.0. The framework is based on ROS 2, the open-source Robot Operating System, and it is intended to ease software development for autonomous vehicles.

    Becker said in a blog post that he and Dejan Pangercic co-founded Apex.AI in 2017 with the goal of making “mobility safer and more reliable.” As the software stack for robotics and self-driving cars evolves, software engineers will need to simplify and specialize, Becker wrote.

    “Apex.OS is a natural choice for automotive companies interested in using modern software practices to implement autonomy,” he stated. “ROS is already the de facto standard for robotics, and Apex.OS extends that standard to the autonomous driving industry. In doing so, Apex.OS offers companies a head start on bringing safety to the autonomous driving software layer, the means to focus their business on their own key differentiators, and much faster time to market.”

  • The DevOps food chain: Software may be eating the world, but open source is devouring software

    As the world turns digital, speed is critical. Software deployments and updates that used to take months are now happening daily, as developers adjust to the demands of an environment where continuous integration is replacing the traditional drawn-out development cycle. Fueling this ability to move fast is the open-source software movement, which is gaining strength across all industries as cloud-native hits the mainstream.

    “Software is eating the world, but open source is eating software,” said Balaji Siva (pictured), vice president of product and business development/marketing at OpsMx.

    Siva joined John Furrier, host of theCUBE, SiliconANGLE Media’s mobile livestreaming studio, at theCUBE’s Palo Alto studio for a CUBE Conversation on the evolution of networking.

    [...]

    The answer comes from open-source tools such as Spinnaker (which came to fame as the tool used by media streaming service Netflix Inc. to enable continuous delivery to the cloud), Tekton and Jenkins. “These [allow] enterprises to take their container-based applications, and functions in some cases, and deploy to various clouds, AWS or Google or Azure,” Siva said.

    Getting DevOps right can be tricky, but once companies have adapted to the agile mindset the efficiency and speed benefits are huge. Developing the non-DevOps way required multiple engineers working on multiple features over many months.

  • The IT Pro Podcast: Opening up to open source

    The open source debate is over. Companies are no longer prevaricating over whether or not they should be using open source tools and components within their IT organisations, and tools like Jenkins, Ruby and Visual Studio Code have become commonplace throughout business. But with all this love for open source components, why are these organisations lagging behind in adopting the ethos and methodologies of open source?

    In this week’s episode, we sit down with Puppet’s field CTO Nigel Kersten to discuss the current state of open source adoption, including the lack of high-level knowledge sharing, the relationship between open source and SaaS, and why businesses should get better at giving back to the open source community.

  • TTC blockchain DApp ecosystem project Tigris Protocol now open-source
»

More in Tux Machines

Programming: Python, R, Java and Perl

  • Surviving zombie apocalypse with random search algorithm

    A group of desperate folks, led by a charismatic hero, barricades itself in some building, trying to make it to the end of the movie. Hoards of blood craving creatures knock on every door and every window trying to get inside. The people try to back them off using anything they can, but as they are getting short on ammo, the hero needs to send somebody to fetch more shells. The decision has to be made - weighing the risks of losing a team member against running out of ammo. Doesn’t it sound like an optimization problem? Although it certainly can be formulated this way, we will see that it is not always possible to apply the standard gradient descent algorithm (SGD). Instead, we will use a simple alternative known as the random search. To illustrate its simplicity, we will implement it in pure python .

  • Ionel Cristian Maries: Speeding up Django pagination
  • RStudio reborn as a Public Benefit Corporation – commits itself to open source, not shareholders

    RStudio has rebirthed itself as a Public Benefit Corporation, meaning the company behind the eponymous IDE for R can run itself for the benefit of the R community as well as its shareholders. The change was announced by CEO JJ Allaire at its user conference yesterday, and will be seen in part as an effort to offset concerns that the IDE maker might wield too much influence over the direction of R as a whole. Which is always going to be a concern where commercial organisations and open source projects meet. In a blog post yesterday, Allaire said “RStudio’s mission is to create free and open-source software for data science, scientific research, and technical communication.” He said the firm leads contributions to over 250 open source projects, as well as selling its eponymous IDE and other commercial products and online services.

  • RStudio restructures to focus on ‘public benefit’

    RStudio has changed its corporate structure to become a certified “Delaware Benefit Corporation,” a move that legally allows it to consider the needs of the R community when making decisions instead of focusing solely on what’s financially best for its stockholders. “Our directors and officers now have a fiduciary duty to pursue public benefits along with balancing the needs of all our stakeholders,” not just its corporate owners, founder and CEO J.J. Allaire said in his keynote speech at RStudio Conference this morning in San Francisco.

  • Ballerina - An Open Source JVM Language and Platform for Cloud-Era Application Programmers

    Open-source technology company, WSO2, has released Ballerina 1.1.0, an update to their programming language with new features including: the new Ballerina Tool, enhanced IDE support for VSCode and IntelliJ IDEA; and improved performance in runtime type checking, and creating and accessing maps, arrays and records. Ballerina is an open-source programming language for writing network distributed applications. It is a relatively new player among the non-Java JVM languages such as Scala, Groovy and Clojure. The release of Ballerina 1.0 in September 2019 was an effort three years in the making, after WSO2 decided to create their own programming language in their efforts to improve their enterprise service bus (ESB).

  • Perl Weekly Challenge 45: Square Secret Code and Source Dumper

    These are some answers to the Week 45 of the Perl Weekly Challenge organized by Mohammad S. Anwar.

  • Yelp Open-Sources Fuzz-Lightyear

    Business directory and crowd-sourced review service, Yelp, has open-sourced their in-house developed testing framework, fuzz-lightyear, that identifies Insecure Direct Object Reference (IDOR) vulnerabilities. Fuzz-lightyear uses stateful Swagger fuzzing and has been designed to ensure enterprise microservices architectures can be integrated with continuous integration pipelines. Yelp identified IDOR vulnerabilities as not only high-risk, but also particularly difficult to prevent and detect. Swagger is an open-source software development framework for RESTful web services. It allows APIs to describe their own structure, then asks the API to return a YAML or JSON file that contains a detailed description of the entire API. Being able to read an API's structure means documentation can be automatically built, multi-lingual client libraries can be generated and it can be leveraged for automated testing. Fuzzing is a testing technique that can be used to discover security vulnerabilities. It inputs large amounts of random data, called fuzz, to the test subject in a detection attempt.

Kubernetes Leftovers

today's howtos

What’s New in Linux Mint 19.3 Cinnamon Edition

Linux Mint 19.3 is the latest minor release of Linux Mint 19. The release available in the flavors Cinnamon, Mate and Xfce as usually, introduces several changes and new features, brings refinements, and bug fixes among other things. In this release, Linux Mint 19.3 cinnamon edition features the latest cinnamon desktop 4.4 which received various improvements as well, such as the System Reports tools, which now comes with a new icon in the system tray area to inform users that they need to review certain things, along with automatic detection of potential issues in their computers for missing drivers or codecs, and the Language settings tool, which now lets users set a preferred time format. Among the changes that will be implemented in the upcoming Linux Mint 19.3 operating system, Clement Lefebvre reveals improved support for HiDPI/4K displays in both the Cinnamon and MATE editions by making various icons and images less blurry, including flags in Language settings, Software Sources, and Cinnamon screensaver, as well as theme preview images in Cinnamon theme settings. Read more

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6