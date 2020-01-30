10 Best Web Browsers You Can Install on Your Raspberry Pi 3 The Raspberry Pi is a line of single-board computers created by the Raspberry Pi Foundation in the UK mainly for the purpose of teaching computer science in schools as well as making computer science education to people in less-privileged circumstances. No computer is complete without an Internet browser in this day and age but since all the popular browsers are made for more heavy-duty computation, what can the Pi users do? Today, we have compiled a list of the best browsers that you can install on your Raspberry Pi computer. They are all modern, resource-friendly, listed in alphabetic order, and last but definitely not the least, free of charge.

OSS Leftovers Unotech Software Raises $2 Mn To Increase Focus On Open Source Development Enterprise technology startup Unotech Software has raised $2Mn Series A funding from Manish Choksi, promoter of Asian Paints. Along with the funding round, the company will also undergo a shift in its software architecture. Unotech said it would evolve into an open source IT platform and services organisation with specialisation in identity management, business process automation and digital transformation. To enable the same, Unotech is revamping its digital brand presence and also relaunching its website to share its offerings under a new stratagem. The fresh capital will also be used to reconstruct the company’s market presence. “Unotech Software is realigning its IT products and services to adapt to its new approach of rapid development, rapid partnership and alliances and rapid go-to-market, under the core pillars of access, automate and assist,” said Vikash Jha, Unotech’s CEO and CTO in a statement.

Security in the financial industry By using the mix of hardware and software that the so-called “security service container” offers, developers get the same quality of security that they would on Linux, and this works in any data center, whether on-premise or using cloud services. The next generations of finserv IT infrastructures are being built around Linux because it is easy to deploy, and gives you a highly functional and easily automated stack. Industry giants such as Barclays have already built whole data center infrastructures around Linux. Besides providing easy access to innovations and software frameworks for IT teams, open source software also increases trust, which is essential for security compliance in the long term. When it comes to close-sourced software, it is impossible to verify all background activities happening, and in case of a bug or an error, it is hard to analyse the reasons behind them, given only the original developer can access the backend. In the case of open source, the community of developers is very quick to spot and fix bugs or errors.

Silicon Labs announce open-source licencing model for Micrium RTOS Silicon Labs has announced a new open-source licensing model for Micrium µC/ family of real time operating system (RTOS) components. By adopting permissive license terms for the µC/ components, Silicon Labs is extending the benefits of µC/ software to the widest user base possible and giving the embedded developer community a role in future software development efforts. Silicon Labs plans to ensure a smooth transition to open-source terms for all licensees of µC/ software. The company will continue to provide technical support for customers with valid maintenance agreements. Silicon Labs is also working closely with partners who may offer similar support services in the near future. The new open-source µC/ license model will go into effect on February 28, 2020. The open-source license applies to all µC/ software components including µC/OS-II, µC/OS-III, µC/FS, µC/TCP-IP, µC/USB-Device, µC/USB-Host, µC/CAN and µC/Modbus.

Apex.OS 1.0 now available, brings ROS-based development to autonomous vehicles Last week, Jan Becker, co-founder and CEO of Apex.AI, announced the availability of Apex.OS 1.0. The framework is based on ROS 2, the open-source Robot Operating System, and it is intended to ease software development for autonomous vehicles. Becker said in a blog post that he and Dejan Pangercic co-founded Apex.AI in 2017 with the goal of making “mobility safer and more reliable.” As the software stack for robotics and self-driving cars evolves, software engineers will need to simplify and specialize, Becker wrote. “Apex.OS is a natural choice for automotive companies interested in using modern software practices to implement autonomy,” he stated. “ROS is already the de facto standard for robotics, and Apex.OS extends that standard to the autonomous driving industry. In doing so, Apex.OS offers companies a head start on bringing safety to the autonomous driving software layer, the means to focus their business on their own key differentiators, and much faster time to market.”

The DevOps food chain: Software may be eating the world, but open source is devouring software As the world turns digital, speed is critical. Software deployments and updates that used to take months are now happening daily, as developers adjust to the demands of an environment where continuous integration is replacing the traditional drawn-out development cycle. Fueling this ability to move fast is the open-source software movement, which is gaining strength across all industries as cloud-native hits the mainstream. “Software is eating the world, but open source is eating software,” said Balaji Siva (pictured), vice president of product and business development/marketing at OpsMx. Siva joined John Furrier, host of theCUBE, SiliconANGLE Media’s mobile livestreaming studio, at theCUBE’s Palo Alto studio for a CUBE Conversation on the evolution of networking. [...] The answer comes from open-source tools such as Spinnaker (which came to fame as the tool used by media streaming service Netflix Inc. to enable continuous delivery to the cloud), Tekton and Jenkins. “These [allow] enterprises to take their container-based applications, and functions in some cases, and deploy to various clouds, AWS or Google or Azure,” Siva said. Getting DevOps right can be tricky, but once companies have adapted to the agile mindset the efficiency and speed benefits are huge. Developing the non-DevOps way required multiple engineers working on multiple features over many months.

The IT Pro Podcast: Opening up to open source The open source debate is over. Companies are no longer prevaricating over whether or not they should be using open source tools and components within their IT organisations, and tools like Jenkins, Ruby and Visual Studio Code have become commonplace throughout business. But with all this love for open source components, why are these organisations lagging behind in adopting the ethos and methodologies of open source? In this week’s episode, we sit down with Puppet’s field CTO Nigel Kersten to discuss the current state of open source adoption, including the lack of high-level knowledge sharing, the relationship between open source and SaaS, and why businesses should get better at giving back to the open source community.

