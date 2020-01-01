Today in Techrights
- Microsoft “Azure” (or “Cloud”) Results Are Most Likely an Elaborate Fraud
- Systemd Has Become (Almost) an Operating System
- Why I’m Optimistic About Free Software (Although I’m a Pessimist by Nature)
- Free Software (as in Copyleft/GPL) Will Eventually Win for the Same Reasons GNU/Linux Did
- Congratulations to James Whitehurst on the IBM Promotion
- Mansion of Pedophilia – Part IX: Arrest for Pedophilia Made, Conviction (Guilty Plea) Affirmed, and Search Conducted While the Pedophile Was at the Home of Bill Gates
- The Latest Talking Point of Team UPC: Ignore Brexit, UPC Will Miraculously Come Very Soon! (Somehow!)
- IRC Proceedings: Saturday, February 01, 2020
- IRC Proceedings: Sunday, February 02, 2020
- Links 2/2/2020: OpenMandriva Lx 4.1 “Mercury”, LLVM 10.0 RC1 and Linux 5.5.1 Released
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 822 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
SimpleLogin: Open Source Solution to Protect Your Email Inbox From Spammers
SimpleLogin is an open-source service to help you protect your email address by giving you a permanent alias email address. Normally, you have to use your real email address to sign up for services that you want to use personally or for your business. In the process, you’re sharing your email address – right? And, that potentially exposes your email address to spammers (depending on where you shared the information). What if you can protect your real email address by providing an alias for it instead? No – I’m not talking about disposable email addresses like 10minutemail which could be useful for temporary sign-ups – even though they’ve been blocked by certain services. Also: Google promises next week's cookie-crumbling Chrome 80 will only cause 'a very modest amount of breakage'
Android Leftovers
today's howtos
Games: Steam Figures, UniverCity and Test Tube Titans
Recent comments
31 min 3 sec ago
1 hour 9 min ago
2 hours 35 min ago
2 hours 53 min ago
3 hours 23 min ago
5 hours 39 min ago
8 hours 41 min ago
9 hours 3 min ago
9 hours 16 min ago
9 hours 20 min ago