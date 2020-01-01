SimpleLogin is an open-source service to help you protect your email address by giving you a permanent alias email address. Normally, you have to use your real email address to sign up for services that you want to use personally or for your business. In the process, you’re sharing your email address – right? And, that potentially exposes your email address to spammers (depending on where you shared the information). What if you can protect your real email address by providing an alias for it instead? No – I’m not talking about disposable email addresses like 10minutemail which could be useful for temporary sign-ups – even though they’ve been blocked by certain services. Also: Google promises next week's cookie-crumbling Chrome 80 will only cause 'a very modest amount of breakage'

Games: Steam Figures, UniverCity and Test Tube Titans Steam hits a new all-time high for users online, Linux share rises Two quick bits of Steam news to cover this wonderful Monday morning. As expected, Steam does still appear to be growing. SteamDB made a Twitter post yesterday to note that the previous historic concurrent user count on Steam set back in January 2018 of 18,537,490 was smashed to a new record of 18,801,944 online. A huge number of people of course but plenty are likely to be bots. What's interesting, is that against the same previous record, this year there were less people actually in-game. In January 2018 there were around 7 million in-game while this year with the new concurrent record only about 6 million were in-game.

Isometric university management game 'UniverCity' development stops - goes open source UniverCity from Matthew Collins sadly didn't sell too well and now the developer has a new job, so they decided to fix it up a bit - add some extra modding support and open source the code. Speaking on Steam in a previous update, they mentioned they budgeted "enough time to work on the game for a year which is now up". Unlike what happens a lot of the time though, they didn't vanish and instead announced the 1.0 release which added some basic Steam Workshop support, then open sourced the code which is now on GitHub under the GPL license. You still need to buy a copy on Steam for the assets though.

Be a mad scientist and grow creatures in a lab in Test Tube Titans - coming to Steam in March Test Tube Titans has been in First Access on itch.io for a while and it was promising even from the first build. It's come a long way and a Steam release is approaching. You're tasked with creating monsters, upgrading them, enhancing them with all sorts of crazy mutations and then causing hell for the local towns. It's quite hilarious, especially since you control each limb individually, so you need to move step by step and it can be quite tricky.