Standards: EHR, NHS, and CSS
Epic’s call to block a proposed data rule is wrong for many reasons
But it doesn’t really work like that. At the cost of millions to billions of dollars per hospital or health system, health care relies on pre-internet proprietary and non-interoperable software where, as in the old “Roach Motel” ads, data check in, but they don’t check out. In addition, EHR software is sold under contracts that contain both hold harmless clauses to abdicate responsibility for adverse events associated with their products and nondisclosure clauses to inhibit reporting of serious adverse events. As described in “Death by a Thousand Clicks,“ EHRs have contributed to an epidemic of physician burnout.
Interoperability to be hotly debated at Digital Health Rewired 2020
As an issue which has been cited as the highest priority for NHS IT leaders two years in a row in Digital Health Intelligence’s annual NHS IT Leadership Survey, interoperability within healthcare could transform how medical records are shared.
The Interoperability track will explore latest developments and examples of interoperability and use of the key standards, such as FHIR, that enable interoperability at scale.
Old CSS, new CSS
I first got into web design/development in the late 90s, and only as I type this sentence do I realize how long ago that was.
And boy, it was horrendous. I mean, being able to make stuff and put it online where other people could see it was pretty slick, but we did not have very much to work with.
I’ve been taking for granted that most folks doing web stuff still remember those days, or at least the decade that followed, but I think that assumption might be a wee bit out of date. Some time ago I encountered a tweet marvelling at what we had to do without border-radius. I still remember waiting with bated breath for it to be unprefixed!
But then, I suspect I also know a number of folks who only tried web design in the old days, and assume nothing about it has changed since.
I’m here to tell all of you to get off my lawn. Here’s a history of CSS and web design, as I remember it.
Making A Website 06 – Finishing Touches
It’s time for the final post in my Making A Website series. In this 6th and final post, we’re going to be adding some finishing touches to our website. This is mostly going to be CSS changes, to improve our theme.
