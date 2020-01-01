Picked up by the eagle-eyed WinCentral, Microsoft’s long-awaited fix for Windows 10’s File Explorer issues (KB4532695) is now causing a wide array of new problems itself, including broken audio, slow performance, game incompatibilities, driver issues and blue screen of death (BSOD) crashes.

“This installed and now I do not have any sound. I have two different sources. HDMI cable and soundcard. Neither works now... I have not changed anything, just updated Windows and now no sound!! **** MICROSOFT!!! FIX YOUR ****!” - source

“I have also lost my TPM Driver and now bitlocker is not working and I am constantly getting BSOD (Memory Management). Not expecting anything better from MS though.” - source

“I AGREE !! Installed update and Sound went bonkers. Multiple devices installed by update in Bluetooth. In addition my PDF Software ceased to function from MS Office 365. Menu creation broken. Am getting sick and tired of MS fouling up my computer through updates.” - source

“This update was such a hassle for me, I had to do a clean install of Windows… I have been on the phone with Microsoft technical support for hours now (they have been VERY helpful!)”. This mostly boiled down to a problem with drivers, and all the error codes I was getting from the BSOD were all driver related (so I was told by the helpful technician). Instead of me trying to update any driver, it was less time and hassle to do a clean reinstall of Windows, but quite a hassle none the less.” - source

“Installed this in an Intel NUC8i3BEH and encountered very slow boot times. Windows would get stuck at splash or welcome screen for around 5 minutes. I deinstalled this update and reinstalled twice, with the same results.” - source

“As soon as I got the latest update, I keep going in these boot cycles... Just endless, telling me an error had been found... Then when Windows boots up, it eventually crashes. I've reinstalled Windows from an ISO image, same problems. I've restored from a back up from three weeks ago, same problems. I've come realize that this new update is huge trouble." - source