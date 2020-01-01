Language Selection

Security and FUD

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 3rd of February 2020 12:52:19 PM
Security
  • AsusWrt-Merlin Provides 384.13.3 and 384.15 Beta 1 Firmware for ASUS Routers

    As for the differences, while the 384.13.3 firmware only installs OpenVPN 2.4.8, the 384.15 Beta 1 version merges with GPL 384_7756 (for RT-AX88U) and GPL 385_10002 (for other models).

  • Daniel Stenberg: Remote-exploiting curl

    In a Blackhat 2019 presentation, three gentlemen from the Tencent Blade Team explained how they found and managed to exploit two curl flaws. Both related to NTLM over HTTP. The “client version Heartbleed” as they call it.

  • Warnings Issued For Millions Of Microsoft Windows 10 Users

    Picked up by the eagle-eyed WinCentral, Microsoft’s long-awaited fix for Windows 10’s File Explorer issues (KB4532695) is now causing a wide array of new problems itself, including broken audio, slow performance, game incompatibilities, driver issues and blue screen of death (BSOD) crashes.

    “This installed and now I do not have any sound. I have two different sources. HDMI cable and soundcard. Neither works now... I have not changed anything, just updated Windows and now no sound!! **** MICROSOFT!!! FIX YOUR ****!” - source

    “I have also lost my TPM Driver and now bitlocker is not working and I am constantly getting BSOD (Memory Management). Not expecting anything better from MS though.” - source

    “I AGREE !! Installed update and Sound went bonkers. Multiple devices installed by update in Bluetooth. In addition my PDF Software ceased to function from MS Office 365. Menu creation broken. Am getting sick and tired of MS fouling up my computer through updates.” - source

    “This update was such a hassle for me, I had to do a clean install of Windows… I have been on the phone with Microsoft technical support for hours now (they have been VERY helpful!)”. This mostly boiled down to a problem with drivers, and all the error codes I was getting from the BSOD were all driver related (so I was told by the helpful technician). Instead of me trying to update any driver, it was less time and hassle to do a clean reinstall of Windows, but quite a hassle none the less.” - source

    “Installed this in an Intel NUC8i3BEH and encountered very slow boot times. Windows would get stuck at splash or welcome screen for around 5 minutes. I deinstalled this update and reinstalled twice, with the same results.” - source

    “As soon as I got the latest update, I keep going in these boot cycles... Just endless, telling me an error had been found... Then when Windows boots up, it eventually crashes. I've reinstalled Windows from an ISO image, same problems. I've restored from a back up from three weeks ago, same problems. I've come realize that this new update is huge trouble." - source

  • Open Source Software Licensing Basics For Corporate Users [Ed: Will she also be giving a talk about proprietary software EULAs and back doors?]

    In a recent presentation, partner Heather Meeker provided an overview of open source licensing fundamentals for "lawyers, business persons or engineers who want to understand open source software licensing and how to comply with open source licenses in a corporate setting."

    Among the issues addressed are the risks and benefits of open source software and licensing requirements for corporate users

SimpleLogin: Open Source Solution to Protect Your Email Inbox From Spammers

SimpleLogin is an open-source service to help you protect your email address by giving you a permanent alias email address. Normally, you have to use your real email address to sign up for services that you want to use personally or for your business. In the process, you’re sharing your email address – right? And, that potentially exposes your email address to spammers (depending on where you shared the information). What if you can protect your real email address by providing an alias for it instead? No – I’m not talking about disposable email addresses like 10minutemail which could be useful for temporary sign-ups – even though they’ve been blocked by certain services. Read more Also: Google promises next week's cookie-crumbling Chrome 80 will only cause 'a very modest amount of breakage'

Android Leftovers

today's howtos

Games: Steam Figures, UniverCity and Test Tube Titans

  • Steam hits a new all-time high for users online, Linux share rises

    Two quick bits of Steam news to cover this wonderful Monday morning. As expected, Steam does still appear to be growing. SteamDB made a Twitter post yesterday to note that the previous historic concurrent user count on Steam set back in January 2018 of 18,537,490 was smashed to a new record of 18,801,944 online. A huge number of people of course but plenty are likely to be bots. What's interesting, is that against the same previous record, this year there were less people actually in-game. In January 2018 there were around 7 million in-game while this year with the new concurrent record only about 6 million were in-game.

  • Isometric university management game 'UniverCity' development stops - goes open source

    UniverCity from Matthew Collins sadly didn't sell too well and now the developer has a new job, so they decided to fix it up a bit - add some extra modding support and open source the code. Speaking on Steam in a previous update, they mentioned they budgeted "enough time to work on the game for a year which is now up". Unlike what happens a lot of the time though, they didn't vanish and instead announced the 1.0 release which added some basic Steam Workshop support, then open sourced the code which is now on GitHub under the GPL license. You still need to buy a copy on Steam for the assets though.

  • Be a mad scientist and grow creatures in a lab in Test Tube Titans - coming to Steam in March

    Test Tube Titans has been in First Access on itch.io for a while and it was promising even from the first build. It's come a long way and a Steam release is approaching. You're tasked with creating monsters, upgrading them, enhancing them with all sorts of crazy mutations and then causing hell for the local towns. It's quite hilarious, especially since you control each limb individually, so you need to move step by step and it can be quite tricky.

