Security and FUD
AsusWrt-Merlin Provides 384.13.3 and 384.15 Beta 1 Firmware for ASUS Routers
As for the differences, while the 384.13.3 firmware only installs OpenVPN 2.4.8, the 384.15 Beta 1 version merges with GPL 384_7756 (for RT-AX88U) and GPL 385_10002 (for other models).
Daniel Stenberg: Remote-exploiting curl
In a Blackhat 2019 presentation, three gentlemen from the Tencent Blade Team explained how they found and managed to exploit two curl flaws. Both related to NTLM over HTTP. The “client version Heartbleed” as they call it.
Warnings Issued For Millions Of Microsoft Windows 10 Users
Picked up by the eagle-eyed WinCentral, Microsoft’s long-awaited fix for Windows 10’s File Explorer issues (KB4532695) is now causing a wide array of new problems itself, including broken audio, slow performance, game incompatibilities, driver issues and blue screen of death (BSOD) crashes.
“This installed and now I do not have any sound. I have two different sources. HDMI cable and soundcard. Neither works now... I have not changed anything, just updated Windows and now no sound!! **** MICROSOFT!!! FIX YOUR ****!” - source
“I have also lost my TPM Driver and now bitlocker is not working and I am constantly getting BSOD (Memory Management). Not expecting anything better from MS though.” - source
“I AGREE !! Installed update and Sound went bonkers. Multiple devices installed by update in Bluetooth. In addition my PDF Software ceased to function from MS Office 365. Menu creation broken. Am getting sick and tired of MS fouling up my computer through updates.” - source
“This update was such a hassle for me, I had to do a clean install of Windows… I have been on the phone with Microsoft technical support for hours now (they have been VERY helpful!)”. This mostly boiled down to a problem with drivers, and all the error codes I was getting from the BSOD were all driver related (so I was told by the helpful technician). Instead of me trying to update any driver, it was less time and hassle to do a clean reinstall of Windows, but quite a hassle none the less.” - source
“Installed this in an Intel NUC8i3BEH and encountered very slow boot times. Windows would get stuck at splash or welcome screen for around 5 minutes. I deinstalled this update and reinstalled twice, with the same results.” - source
“As soon as I got the latest update, I keep going in these boot cycles... Just endless, telling me an error had been found... Then when Windows boots up, it eventually crashes. I've reinstalled Windows from an ISO image, same problems. I've restored from a back up from three weeks ago, same problems. I've come realize that this new update is huge trouble." - source
Open Source Software Licensing Basics For Corporate Users [Ed: Will she also be giving a talk about proprietary software EULAs and back doors?]
In a recent presentation, partner Heather Meeker provided an overview of open source licensing fundamentals for "lawyers, business persons or engineers who want to understand open source software licensing and how to comply with open source licenses in a corporate setting."
Among the issues addressed are the risks and benefits of open source software and licensing requirements for corporate users
SimpleLogin: Open Source Solution to Protect Your Email Inbox From Spammers
SimpleLogin is an open-source service to help you protect your email address by giving you a permanent alias email address. Normally, you have to use your real email address to sign up for services that you want to use personally or for your business. In the process, you’re sharing your email address – right? And, that potentially exposes your email address to spammers (depending on where you shared the information). What if you can protect your real email address by providing an alias for it instead? No – I’m not talking about disposable email addresses like 10minutemail which could be useful for temporary sign-ups – even though they’ve been blocked by certain services. Also: Google promises next week's cookie-crumbling Chrome 80 will only cause 'a very modest amount of breakage'
