[Older] RISC-V Stumbling Blocks
Recently, I’ve started to explore RISC-V. I experienced the journey as pretty refreshing, particularly because I’ve been working on x86 low-level software almost exclusively for about 10 years.
In this post, I want to quickly go over some high-level stumbling blocks I noticed as I was starting out. I’m probably going to write about more technical differences in subsequent blog posts.
While reading the rest of this post, please keep in mind: RISC-V is simple! If you managed to do any low-level coding on x86, you will find your way around RISC-V with little effort. It’s easy to forget how crazy some parts of x86 are. Just see my past posts.
-
Open Source Drone Operating Systems Continue to Gain Ground: The Year in Review for PX4
Auterion – a company which helps drone companies put increasingly complex open source elements of drone operation together, so that they can focus on their differentiators – received a $10 million funding round in September of 2018. Run by the originators of the open source PX4 drone operating ecosystem, their growth since then is evident on their website drones page – the list of fixed wing, quads, multicopters, and heavy lift drones, all powered by open source operating systems, keeps growing. (Drones-for-good fixed wing Avy, pictured.) While Auterion is the leading contributor to the PX4 ecosystem, they aren’t the only ones: and that’s meaningful to the drone industry. Continued contributions from universities and research institutions indicate that research projects continue to use and develop the ecosystem. And more diversity in the list from corporate institutions means that the industry can expect to see more open source powered hardware offerings on the market, either this year or next.
-
The Month in WordPress: January 2020
Gutenberg 7.2, the first Gutenberg release of 2020, was deployed on January 8th and included over 180 pull requests from more than 56 contributors. This was followed soon after by Gutenberg 7.3. New features include a new Buttons block, support in adding links to Media & Text block images, improvements to the Navigation and Gallery blocks, performance improvements, and accessibility enhancements. These releases also included many additional enhancements, fixes, new APIs, documentation, and more.
-
Steve Persch on Open Source Communities and Tough Challenges in Technical Leadership
In this podcast Shane Hastie, Lead Editor for Culture & Methods, spoke to Steve Persch of Pantheon about supporting open source communities and leading technical teams.
-
What freeware or open-source software packages are available to support GNSS performance evaluations?
At least two different classes of GNSS analysis software exist, although some tools support multiple objectives. The first class includes tools that predict GNSS performance based on propagating GNSS satellite orbits and calculating GNSS performance factors at specific user locations and times based on the projected locations of GNSS satellites (“satellite geometries”). The second class focuses on analysis of previously-collected GNSS measurements converted into a standard data format. This article will focus on performance prediction, and a later article within this column will examine the processing of measurement data. Future articles in this column may also consider the use of software tools to emulate GNSS receiver functions in real-time and post-processing.
One of the original motivations for software to predict GNSS performance was simply to show the quality of future GNSS satellite geometry at specific places and times. In the early years of GPS, when the GPS constellation had fewer and shorter-lived satellites than it does now, periods of weak GPS geometries (either an insufficient number of visible and healthy satellites to compute a solution or a sufficient number but with poor Dilution of Precision, or DOP, which relates range measurement error to position and/or timing error) were not uncommon. However, absent a sudden change in the health of the GPS satellites, these periods could (and can) be predicted in advance.
-
Mid-Sized IT Innovation: Two Cities Chart Their Own Course
Shreveport, La., and Boulder, Colo., are using tools like open source development, flatter organizational structures and performance dashboards to inspire continuous improvements in each city’s use of technology.
[...]
After joining the city following several years in private software development, Keith Hanson spent his first six months reorganizing an IT department of about 30 people. He created a special projects team, which includes a specialist in data, GIS, IoT and social media. The group is tasked with completing one project per quarter to optimize city government or improve services for the city's roughly 192,000 residents.
-
Synoptic Office Launches Open Source Archive of Chinese Typefaces
Synoptic Office has launched Chinese Type Archive, a volunteer-run, open data resource that will bring awareness and discussion around Chinese typefaces for designers. The archive aims to support designers who use Chinese typography by developing descriptors for concepts and typefaces, as well as archiving related and relevant visual examples. The Archive features a growing catalog of over 230 Chinese typefaces, definitions, and resources with information in both English and Chinese.
Synoptic Office was co-founded by Caspar Lam and YuJune Park, Assistant Professors of Communication Design at the Parsons School of Design. As Synoptic Office, Park and Lam have designed extensively for both US and Chinese markets. Years ago, when working on projects like Vogue China, they discovered a distinct lack of design discourse surrounding Chinese typography in both China and the English-speaking design world.
-
Gab Chat is an open-source, end-to-end encrypted Discord alternative for growing censorship-proof communities
Gab is a decentralized and open-source US social network with a focus on free speech and individual liberty.
The platform differentiates itself from dominant, centralized networks by insisting on decentralization, that allows users control over their data and the way they interact online – specifically, “free from woke left-wing Silicon Valley morality policing.”
In an age when the issue of free speech is increasingly plaguing the likes of Twitter or Facebook – Gab promises to ensure that all speech protected by the First Amendment of the US Constitution is allowed on its network.
-
Season of KDE, 2020
Finally, I am going to write about my experience as a student of Season of KDE 2020. A winter learning new things, learning what matters is not just writing code but writing good code. I would like to thank GCompris and KDE for giving me such an opportunity to be a part of the community and to try to bring happiness to people and kids using it around the world.
I had to complete the following tasks during this period:
Improve multiple datasets of clock game activity.
Add multiple datasets to balance scales.
Add multiple datasets to balance scale with kgs.
Add multiple datasets to balance scales with ounce.
Since ew weeks are still left for SoK to come to an end. Till now, I have completed the following tasks:
Implemented new multiple datasets to clock game activity which got merged to the multiple_dataset branch.
Added multiple datasets to balance scales activity which is under review by the mentors.
Added multiple datasets to balance scales with kgs activity which is under review by the mentors.
-
