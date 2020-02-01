Games: Godot Engine, Dicey Dungeons and Many Game Suggestions for GNU/Linux
Godot Engine was approved for an Epic MegaGrant
Some good news to share for the free and open source Godot Engine, as the lead developer Juan Linietsky announced during GodotCon that Epic Games have approved them for an Epic MegaGrant.
This was announced during Linietsky's talk on porting Godot Engine over to the Vulkan API, which is coming with Godot Engine version 4.0 later this year. Epic Games have approved them for a sum of $250,000 USD which they've known for a little while, but they only just got the okay to announce it.
Want to make a 3D adventure game? There's now a full template project for Godot Engine
Say hello to GOAT (Godot Open Adventure Template), a new open source project template for Godot Engine aimed at helping developers to create 3D adventure games.
Licensed under the permissive MIT license, this fully featured project template has a ton of features built for it including a simple inventory system, interacting with objects, playing voice recordings with subtitles, and changing game settings. It's meant for 3D first-person games with a sweet item pick up and inspect feature seen in many other adventure games.
The fantastic deck-builder Dicey Dungeons has a big bug-fix update, plus a new modding tool is out
Dicey Dungeons is easily one of the best indie games released with Linux support last year, a success for the developer and it's continuing to get better.
The latest build, version 1.7, had a focus on high priority bugs and other annoying issues to make the game experience smoother to get a solid base for modding and new features. It now supports high DPI monitors, remembers your window size, fixes multiple crash bugs and lockups, sorts out a few UI issues, some enemy behaviours weren't working correctly which was solved, if you play as the Inventor character you now get Scrap as a level up reward at level 5 preventing an issue getting stuck and loads more bug fixes.
Stuck for a new game? Here's over 50 great games released for Linux in 2019
I know how it is, you look at your list of games and think "I need something new!" and then you click around Steam, GOG, Humble, itch and more and end up going back to the safety of what you already know. Here to help with that!
Gathering a list of good games is hard, and it's always highly subjective. With this list of 50 Linux games released across 2019 I've tried to mix in plenty of games I personally might not have enjoyed as much as others, but I know plenty of people that do. That way, it creates a nicely varied list.
