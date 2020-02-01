Amazon Linux Users Win a Major Migration Reprieve Are you running AWS on the original Amazon Linux AMI? Good news, you’ve won a major reprieve from plans to end support for the operating system this summer, with the cloud provider bowing to “customer feedback” and agreeing to extend end-of-life to December 31, 2020. AWS had planned to phase out support by June, but push-back from customers has seen it extend that date by six months; and add a minimal three-year maintenance support period to June 30, 2023 for good measure. Maintenance will be limited: users of the 10-year-old AMI (Amazon Machine Image) will only get critical and important security updates for a reduced set of packages, with no guaranteed support for new AWS features. AWS still wants users to migrate to Amazon Linux 2, saying “we strongly encourage you to use it for your new applications.”

Programming: Git, C, Perl, Python and Java git post-squash I wrote a little git tool that helps in an environment where PRs are merged using squash merges, but you still want to deal with feature branches properly.

Libvirt: programming language and document format consolidation Since the project’s creation about 14 years ago, libvirt has grown enormously. In that time there has been a lot of code refactoring, but these were always fairly evolutionary changes; there has been little revolutionary change of the overall system architecture or some core technical decisions made early on. This blog post is one of a series examining recent technical decisions that can be considered more revolutionary to libvirt. This was the topic of a talk given at KVM Forum 2019 in Lyon. Historical usage In common with many projects which have been around for a similar time frame, libvirt has accumulated a variety of different programming languages and document formats, for a variety of tasks. The main library is written in C, but around that there is the autotools build system which adds shell, make, autoconf, automake, libtool, m4, and other utilities like sed, awk, etc. Then there are many helper scripts used for code generation or testing which are variously written in shell, perl or python. For documentation, there are man pages written in POD, web docs written in HTML5 with an XSL templating system, and then some docs written in XML which generate HTML, and some docs generated from source code comments. Finally there are domain specific languages such as XDR for the RPC system. There are a couple of issues with the situation libvirt finds itself in. The large number of different languages and formats places a broad knowledge burden on new contributors to the project. Some of the current choices are now fairly obscure & declining in popularity, thus not well known by potential project contributors. For example, Markdown and reStructuredText (RST) are more commonly known than Perl’s POD format. Developers are more likely to be competent in Python than in Perl. Some of the languages libvirt uses are simply too hard to deal with, for example it is a struggle to find anyone who can explain m4 or enjoys using it when writing configure scripts for autoconf. Ultimately the issues all combine to have a couple of negative effects on the project. They drive away potential new contributors due to their relative obscurity. They reduce the efficiency of existing contributors due to their poor suitability for the tasks they are applied to.

[Perl] Monthly Report - January The start of year 2020 didn't go well as planned. First my Dad was hospitalised and I had to make emergency travel plan to visit India. Luckily he is out of danger and back home. During this whole drama, the Perl Weekly Challenge got less of my attention. Thankfully I had loads of support messages throughout. Some offered to chip in so that I can focus on my Dad's health. I even missed my turn of editing Perl Weekly newsletter. It never happened ever since I joined the team of editors. Thanks to the chief edit, Gabor Szabo, I survived. Another casualty of the January 2020, I missed submitting one Pull Request on everage in the month. I only submitted 22 Pull Requests. I have done this non-stop since October 2017. Sufferings didn't stop there, I couldn't get the monthly report published on the 1st Feb as per the tradition. It got delayed by 2 days.

Mike Driscoll: PyDev of the Week: Alessia Marcolini This week we welcome Alessia Marcolini (@viperale) as our PyDev of the Week! Alessia is a Python blogger and speaker. You can check out some of her work over on Medium. You can also see some of her coding skills on Github. Let’s spend a few moments getting to know her better! Can you tell us a little about yourself (hobbies, education, etc): Hello everybody, my name is Alessia and I’m 21. I come from a little town near Verona, a beautiful city in the north of Italy. I’ve been living in Trento (Italy) for 2 years and a half now. I moved here to attend university: I’m currently enrolled in the third year of a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science. In 2017 I started working part time as a Junior Research Assistant in the Bruno Kessler Foundation, too. FBK is a research foundation based in Trento, working on Science, Technology, and Social Sciences. I’m part of the MPBA unit which focuses on novel applications of Deep Learning from complex data: e.g. Precision Medicine, Imaging and Portable Spectroscopy in industry processes, Nowcasting on time-spatial data. I’m currently working on deep learning frameworks to integrate multiple medical imaging modalities and different clinical data to get more precise prognostic/diagnostic functions. When not coding, I love dancing and listening to music. I have also been part of a hip hop crew until 2017.

What is new in CubicWeb 3.27 ? We are pleased to announce the release of CubicWeb 3.27. Many thanks to all the contributors of this release! Main changes in this release are listed below. Please note this release drops python2 support.

Django security releases issued: 3.0.3, 2.2.10, and 1.11.28 In accordance with our security release policy, the Django team is issuing Django 3.0.3, Django 2.2.10 and Django 1.11.28. These releases address the security issue detailed below. We encourage all users of Django to upgrade as soon as possible.

How I’m testing in 2020 Once upon a time I wrote a bit about testing, specifically how I was organizing and testing my open-source Django apps. It’s been a while since that post, though, and the calendar has even flipped over to a new penultimate digit in the year number, so it’s worth revisiting to go over what’s changed in how I do things and what’s stayed the same. And since I do maintain a couple things that aren’t Django-related, I’d like to talk about how I test them, too. But before I dive in, a reminder: this is a place where I publish my opinions. They’re based on my personal taste and they work for me. If something else works for you, stick with it, and if you prefer something else, that’s OK! Beyond basic stuff like “you should probably have some tests”, there aren’t really a lot of objectively right answers here. And now with that disclaimer out of the way, here’s how I’m testing in 2020.

Use a Flask Blueprint to Architect Your Applications Flask is a very popular web application framework that leaves almost all design and architecture decisions up to the developer. In this tutorial, you’ll learn how a Flask Blueprint, or Blueprint for short, can help you structure your Flask application by grouping its functionality into reusable components.

Python Logging with Datadog At Mergify, we generate a pretty large amount of logs. Every time an event is received from GitHub for a particular pull request, our engine computes a new state for it. Doing so, it logs some informational statements about what it's doing — and any error that might happen. This information is precious to us. Without proper logging, it'd be utterly impossible for us to debug any issue. As we needed to store and index our logs somewhere, we picked Datadog as our log storage provider. Datadog offers real-time indexing of our logs. The ability to search our records that fast is compelling as we're able to retrieve log about a GitHub repository or a pull request with a single click.

Camel K standalone Java file: Now with Java language support Apache Camel K should be as lightweight as possible. Therefore, the Camel K project provides standalone Java files to describe a Camel integration. The downside to this practice is that existing IDEs cannot provide complete support out of the box. [...] As a result, there is no intuitive configuration. However, Red Hat’s Tooling for Apache Camel K offers a new possibility. With Tooling for Apache Camel K version 0.11.0, Java language support is now included, and there are only two requirements. First, you need to have the word “camel” in the Java file’s content. Most of the time, this requirement is satisfied by the import package, itself. Second, you must have no project in the workspace. If there are projects, we expect that the classic Maven/Gradle build provides the Java language support. However, these requirements should not be a problem in most cases.