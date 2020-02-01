Language Selection

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 4th of February 2020 04:58:49 AM Filed under
HowTos
Pine64 unveiled a smaller, cheaper ($35 and up) “HardRock64” variant of its RK3399-based RockPro64 SBC that omits the PCIe and USB Type-C. There’s also a SoEdge module in the works with a dual -A35 RK1808 equipped with a 3-TOPS NPU. At last year’s FOSDEM 2020 event, Pine64 announced an ambitious roadmap of open-spec hardware products it hoped to ship in 2019. Some of those products never materialized, so this year the company decided to limit its announcements to products it feels confident will ship by Q2. Read more

Threats, Violence, Suicide, Palestine and Censorship in Debian

There have been renewed discussions about aggression, violence and suicide messages in Debian recently. Since the Debian Project Leader Chris Lamb started denouncing volunteers in 2018, some volunteers have been receiving extraordinarily abusive messages. Some of those messages refer to suicide or encourage volunteers to kill themselves. H Read more

