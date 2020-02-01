today's howtos
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 611 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Pine 64 previews RK3399 based HardRock64 SBC and SoEdge AI module
Pine64 unveiled a smaller, cheaper ($35 and up) “HardRock64” variant of its RK3399-based RockPro64 SBC that omits the PCIe and USB Type-C. There’s also a SoEdge module in the works with a dual -A35 RK1808 equipped with a 3-TOPS NPU. At last year’s FOSDEM 2020 event, Pine64 announced an ambitious roadmap of open-spec hardware products it hoped to ship in 2019. Some of those products never materialized, so this year the company decided to limit its announcements to products it feels confident will ship by Q2.
Threats, Violence, Suicide, Palestine and Censorship in Debian
There have been renewed discussions about aggression, violence and suicide messages in Debian recently. Since the Debian Project Leader Chris Lamb started denouncing volunteers in 2018, some volunteers have been receiving extraordinarily abusive messages. Some of those messages refer to suicide or encourage volunteers to kill themselves. H
today's howtos
Android Leftovers
Recent comments
37 min 12 sec ago
55 min 16 sec ago
8 hours 40 min ago
8 hours 53 min ago
9 hours 48 min ago
9 hours 50 min ago
9 hours 53 min ago
10 hours 8 min ago
10 hours 17 min ago
10 hours 21 min ago