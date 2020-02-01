Managing your attached hardware on Linux with systemd-udevd
Linux does a great job automatically recognizing, loading, and exposing attached hardware devices from countless vendors. In fact, it was this feature that, many years ago, convinced me to insist that my employer convert its entire infrastructure to Linux. The pain point was the way a certain company in Redmond couldn't load drivers for the integrated network card on our Compaq desktops while Linux did it effortlessly.
In the years since then, Linux's library of recognized devices has grown enormously along with the sophistication of the process. And the star of that show is udev. Udev's job is to listen for events from the Linux kernel involving changes to the state of a device. It could be a new USB device that's plugged in or pulled out, or it might be a wireless mouse going offline as it's drowned in spilled coffee.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 899 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Graphics: AMD, Intel and Hikari
Screencasts and Shows: OpenMandriva 4.1 Run Through, Late Night Linux, Linux Headlines and Python Bytes
today's howtos
Pine 64 previews RK3399 based HardRock64 SBC and SoEdge AI module
Pine64 unveiled a smaller, cheaper ($35 and up) “HardRock64” variant of its RK3399-based RockPro64 SBC that omits the PCIe and USB Type-C. There’s also a SoEdge module in the works with a dual -A35 RK1808 equipped with a 3-TOPS NPU. At last year’s FOSDEM 2020 event, Pine64 announced an ambitious roadmap of open-spec hardware products it hoped to ship in 2019. Some of those products never materialized, so this year the company decided to limit its announcements to products it feels confident will ship by Q2.
Recent comments
1 hour 15 min ago
4 hours 29 min ago
4 hours 34 min ago
5 hours 26 min ago
5 hours 44 min ago
13 hours 30 min ago
13 hours 43 min ago
14 hours 38 min ago
14 hours 40 min ago
14 hours 42 min ago