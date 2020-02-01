Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Tuesday 4th of February 2020 08:45:56 AM

Linux does a great job automatically recognizing, loading, and exposing attached hardware devices from countless vendors. In fact, it was this feature that, many years ago, convinced me to insist that my employer convert its entire infrastructure to Linux. The pain point was the way a certain company in Redmond couldn't load drivers for the integrated network card on our Compaq desktops while Linux did it effortlessly.

In the years since then, Linux's library of recognized devices has grown enormously along with the sophistication of the process. And the star of that show is udev. Udev's job is to listen for events from the Linux kernel involving changes to the state of a device. It could be a new USB device that's plugged in or pulled out, or it might be a wireless mouse going offline as it's drowned in spilled coffee.