Android Leftovers
Europe votes for Apple and Android to just use the same charger
Samsung was the biggest Android tablet brand worldwide during Q4 2019
Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S9+ gets Android 10 in the US
OnePlus 6/6T Android 10 rollout resumes for the fourth time
Android 10: How to Share Your Wi-Fi Password with a QR Code
How to connect an Android device to your TV in 2 different ways
Best Apps to take Scrolling Screenshots on Android?
MX Player adds gaming to its offerings with 9 android mobile games
Android Developers have earned $80 billion to date from Google Play
Graphics: AMD, Intel and Hikari
Screencasts and Shows: OpenMandriva 4.1 Run Through, Late Night Linux, Linux Headlines and Python Bytes
today's howtos
Pine 64 previews RK3399 based HardRock64 SBC and SoEdge AI module
Pine64 unveiled a smaller, cheaper ($35 and up) “HardRock64” variant of its RK3399-based RockPro64 SBC that omits the PCIe and USB Type-C. There’s also a SoEdge module in the works with a dual -A35 RK1808 equipped with a 3-TOPS NPU. At last year’s FOSDEM 2020 event, Pine64 announced an ambitious roadmap of open-spec hardware products it hoped to ship in 2019. Some of those products never materialized, so this year the company decided to limit its announcements to products it feels confident will ship by Q2.
