Managing your attached hardware on Linux with systemd-udevd
Linux does a great job automatically recognizing, loading, and exposing attached hardware devices from countless vendors. In fact, it was this feature that, many years ago, convinced me to insist that my employer convert its entire infrastructure to Linux. The pain point was the way a certain company in Redmond couldn't load drivers for the integrated network card on our Compaq desktops while Linux did it effortlessly.
In the years since then, Linux's library of recognized devices has grown enormously along with the sophistication of the process. And the star of that show is udev. Udev's job is to listen for events from the Linux kernel involving changes to the state of a device. It could be a new USB device that's plugged in or pulled out, or it might be a wireless mouse going offline as it's drowned in spilled coffee.
Trese Brothers Games (Star Traders: Frontiers, Templar Battleforce + more) have revealed their next game. Cyber Knights: Flashpoint, a tactical RPG that plunges you and your team of hackers, mercs and thieves into the neon-soaked future of 2231.
Seeking funding on Kickstarter, they're a pretty safe bet for Linux support and their previous games have worked well. Looks like plenty of gamers agree in a more broad sense, since the campaign only launched today and they're closing in on $30,000 against their $50,000 goal.
If you’ve spent some time gaming on Linux, you’ve probably run into some frustration installing and managing all your different games. Sure, Steam is great, but what if you’ve bought some games of other storefronts, like GOG? And what about your hundred plus gig collection of ROMs (don’t worry, we won’t snitch on you)? And how about games from Windows-only storefronts, like the Epic Games Store, Battle.net, or Origin?
Enter Lutris, a one-stop launcher and library manager for all your games, regardless of where you’ve bought them from. Unlike Windows, there’s no need to go and download extra emulation software – everything is already baked into Lutris. It’s also incredibly easy to configure run-time options to tweak settings needed to get specific titles running on Linux, use specific graphical settings, or even boost performance. Excited? Let’s get into it.
Welcome to the Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, Issue 616 for the week of January 26 – February 1, 2020. The full version of this issue is available here.
I was assigned 20 hours of work by Freexian's Debian LTS initiative and worked all 20 hours this month.
I rebased the Debian package of Linux onto 3.16.80 and send out a request for testing.
I prepared and, after review, released Linux 3.16.81. I then rebased the Debian package onto that and sent out another request for testing. Finally, I uploaded the package and issued DLA 2068-1.
If you thought we didn’t have enough Rockchip RK3399 SBCs already, Pine64 is working on a smaller and cheaper version of the RockPro64 single board computer with HardROCK64 SBC...
As :chutten outlined in the first TWiG blog post we're currently prototyping Glean on Desktop. After a couple rounds of review, some adjustements and some learnings from doing Rust on mozilla-central, we were ready to land the first working prototype code earlier this year (Bug 1591564).
Unfortunately the patch set was backed out nearly immediately 1 for 2 failures. The first one was a "leak" (we missed cleaning up memory in a way to satisfy the rigorous Firefox test suite, that was fixed in another patch). The second one was a build failure on a Windows platform.
[...]
Both approaches are short-term fixes for getting Glean into Firefox and it's clear that this issue might easily come up in some form soon again for either us or another team. It's also a major hassle for lots of people outside of Mozilla, for example people working on embedded Rust frequently run into problems with no_std libraries suddenly linking in libstd again.
Initially I also planned to figure out a way forward for Cargo and come up with a fix for it, but as it turns out: Someone is already doing that!
The Document Foundation has released LibreOffice 6.4 with new features and performance optimizations, especially when opening and saving spreadsheets and presentations, and also compatibility with DOCX, XLSX and PPTX files.
The new version includes a QR code generator, which is said to make it easy to add QR codes – that can be read by mobile devices – to documents. Also, Hyperlink context menus have been unified throughout the suite, and now provide the following menu entries: Open Hyperlink, Edit Hyperlink, Copy Hyperlink Location and Remove Hyperlink.
The new Automatic Redaction feature lets your hide classified or sensitive data in a document based on text or regular expression matches. Besides, the help system provides faster and more precise search results, while many help pages have localized screenshots for a better user experience.
Our post-FOSDEM hackfest is underway!
Security updates have been issued by Arch Linux (opensmtpd), Debian (firefox-esr, libidn2, libjackson-json-java, prosody-modules, qemu, qtbase-opensource-src, spamassassin, and sudo), Fedora (e2fsprogs, java-1.8.0-openjdk, mingw-openjpeg2, openjpeg2, samba, sox, upx, webkit2gtk3, and xar), Red Hat (git), Scientific Linux (git), Slackware (sudo), SUSE (ceph and rmt-server), and Ubuntu (sudo).
Popular Linux distros, as usual, have seen a number of security advisories and updates this month. As of October 31, Ubuntu has issued the following fifty-five security advisories since last month’s roundup. Some of these advisories address a large number of vulnerabilities in one advisory. In some cases, there are multiple advisories for the same vulnerabilities. Other commercial Linux vendors issued a similar number of updates.
Microsoft Teams went down this morning for nearly three hours after Microsoft forgot to renew a critical security certificate. Users of Microsoft’s Slack competitor were met with error messages attempting to sign into the service on Monday morning, with the app noting it had failed to establish an HTTPS connection to Microsoft’s servers.
Microsoft confirmed the Teams service was down just after 9AM ET today, and then later revealed the source of the issue. “We’ve determined that an authentication certificate has expired causing users to have issues using the service,” explains Microsoft’s outage notification. Microsoft then started rolling the fix out at 11:20AM ET, and by 12PM ET the service was restored for most affected users. Microsoft confirmed the fix was successfully deployed at 4:27PM ET.
This was an embarrassing mistake for Microsoft to make for its flagship “Office hub” software, especially as the company started its own TV commercials for Teams recently. It’s also surprising to see Microsoft forget to renew a key certificate for Teams, especially when the company develops software like System Center Operations Manager to monitor for things like certificate expiration.
Chef Automate provides DevOps teams a dashboard for complete operational visibility across large-scale or mission-critical infrastructure. This comprehensive visibility allows developers, operators, and security engineers to collaborate on delivering application and infrastructure changes at the speed of business. Chef Automate provides real-time data across the estate with intelligent access controls, ensuring the right team has the right access.
How Much Open Source Does Oracle Use?
