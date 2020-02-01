Games: Raspberry Pi, Stadia and Lots of Games
Make a Spy Hunter-style scrolling road | Wireframe #31
Raspberry Pi’s own Mac Bowley shows you how to make the beginnings of a top-down driving game inspired by 1983’s Spy Hunter.
Stadia Isn't Starting Off Well, Even Judging By Player Counts On Free Games
Since the day of Google's launch of Stadia, its video game streaming platform that was supposed to be the end of home consoles, the platform arrived to reactions that ranged from "meh" to laughter at how terribly the launch was going. Between that reception and the public backlash from the platform not living up to its promises, a whole lot of folks have cast very narrow eyes at Google's platform as a whole.
MediaTek Helio G80 Mobile Gaming SoC Boasts Higher CPU & GPU Clocks (over Helio G70)
MediaTek introduced their first mobile processors designed specifically with gaming in mind last year with MediaTek Helio G90 and G90T SoC’s coupling Arm Cortex-A76 and Cortex-A55 cores...
Developed in Rust, the open-world and open-source voxel RPG 'Veloren' has a big new release
Veloren, inspired by games such as Cube World, Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Dwarf Fortress and Minecraft this new and in-development open-world RPG certainly has a lot to live up to and a lot of promise.
Mentioned here on GOL a few months ago, the team put out a huge new release recently with Veloren 0.5 bringing in absolutely tons of new and improved features. These include the ability to drop items, clouds, a "proper" SFX system, jumping while underwater, a death+hurt screen, an animated Map and Minimap position indicator, rivers and lakes which follow realistic physical paths, overhauled NPC AI, NPC pathfinding, a waypoint system, Pets now attack enemies and defend their owners, 28 new creatures and an absolute ton more.
Try out the latest demo for the upcoming FPS 'ULTRAKILL' - it's pretty wild
ULTRAKILL, mentioned briefly here on GOL recently is an upcoming retro-inspired FPS that's about violent machines powered by Blood and there's a brand new demo.
Set in a time long after we went exctinct, the only beings left are these robots and the Blood is running out so they're racing to the depths of Hell in search of more. As you can expect, it's quite violent and Blood will be spilled everywhere.
Fast-paced competitive party game 'Armed and Gelatinous' releasing later this year
Three Flip Studios have announced their local/online competitive multiplayer party game Armed and Gelatinous is releasing with Linux support in Q3 this year.
Originally funded on Kickstarter and then moving into Early Access on Steam, they decided to stop purchases and get working on the game in a closed-Beta form to ensure it's properly ready for release. They're almost ready, with the addition of online multiplayer for the full release to expand the audience.
Choose one of four colourful blobs and race through space for tacos in Food Fight mode, compete in Dodgeball and Football (Soccer to some) games or enter the Deathmatch of the century. Master weapons including grenade launchers and machine guns in the single player campaign. Absorb firearms, balancing increased damage with increased mass and declining mobility to dominate the competition. Sounds like a huge amount of fun.
Might & Delight confirm their TMORPG 'Book of Travels' will enter Early Access in October
Book of Travels has to be one of the most intriguing games releasing all year. After a successful Kickstarter campaign, Might & Delight have now confirmed their TMORPG (Tiny Multiplayer Online RPG) will go into Early Access.
Not heard of Might & Delight? They created Tiny Echo, Meadow, Shelter and more and have created quite a name for themselves for the incredible worlds they made. Book of Travels continues their unique world-building, with an online RPG that focuses on exploration and discovery rather than stats and numbers.
KARLSON - an upcoming FPS infused with Parkour, a little slow-motion and something about Milk
I come across a lot of really weird games, sometimes though they're the right kind of weird which is the case with KARLSON.
A first-person shooter with simple visuals, fast-paced action with a little parkour thrown in and slow-motion which makes this a little bit hilarious. It helps that there's some silly physics going on, you can throw things around and make stuff explode.
Pioneer, the classic open-source space sim has a big new release out
Inspired by the classic Frontier: Elite II, Pioneer is a free and open source space adventure sim. Open-ended exploration, allowing you to do whatever you want and there's a big release out now.
The first release in some time too, with the last being in February 2019. Yesterday's update brings in an initial implementation of atmospheric lift and drag, a manual player face generator, many UI improvements, star rendering optimisation, the ship warning system also now detects missiles, a music upgrade, it's now using SDL2's AudioDevice APIs to hopefully give less crashes, more station names added and more.
Something Ate My Alien combines digging, puzzle solving and a little platforming - out in April
Rokabium Games recently announced that Something Ate My Alien will be releasing this April, with Linux support. A strange mixture of digging through tunnels, solving puzzles, upgrading/crafting and a little action-platforming in between with wonderful hand-painted visuals.
Hellpoint, dark sci-fi action RPG launching on April 16 with Linux support
Three years after the Kickstarter campaign, the great looking dark sci-fi action RPG Hellpoint from Cradle Games and tinyBuild is confirmed for launch with Linux support on April 16.
Hellpoint is an intense, dark sci-fi RPG set on a derelict space station orbiting an ominous supermassive black hole. Taking inspiration from games like Dark Souls and Dead Space and movies like Event Horizon and Hellraiser, Hellpoint is doubling down on co-op multiplayer (with both split-screen and online support) while immersing players in a twisted narrative involving Cosmic Gods, quantum physics, and extinct space civilizations. Sounds awesome, everything I want in a sci-fi game.
Microsoft patches serious security flaws in Azure
Security researchers at Check Point have identified two major security flaws in Microsoft Azure that could be exploited by hackers to gain access to sensitive information stored on machines running Azure or to take over Azure servers. The first security flaw was discovered in Azure Stack and if exploited, it would enable a hacker to gain access to screenshots and other sensitive information from machines running Azure. Azure stack is a cloud computing software solution that was developed by Microsoft to allow enterprises to deliver Azure services from their own data centers. The software giant created Azure Stack as a means of helping organizations embrace hybrid cloud computing on their own terms while still being able to address business and technical considerations.
Android Leftovers
Managing your attached hardware on Linux with systemd-udevd
Linux does a great job automatically recognizing, loading, and exposing attached hardware devices from countless vendors. In fact, it was this feature that, many years ago, convinced me to insist that my employer convert its entire infrastructure to Linux. The pain point was the way a certain company in Redmond couldn't load drivers for the integrated network card on our Compaq desktops while Linux did it effortlessly. In the years since then, Linux's library of recognized devices has grown enormously along with the sophistication of the process. And the star of that show is udev. Udev's job is to listen for events from the Linux kernel involving changes to the state of a device. It could be a new USB device that's plugged in or pulled out, or it might be a wireless mouse going offline as it's drowned in spilled coffee.
Leftovers: GNU/Linux, LibreOffice, Openwashing, Security and More
