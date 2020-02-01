Language Selection

Games: Raspberry Pi, Stadia and Lots of Games

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 4th of February 2020 03:26:03 PM Filed under
Gaming
  • Make a Spy Hunter-style scrolling road | Wireframe #31

    Raspberry Pi’s own Mac Bowley shows you how to make the beginnings of a top-down driving game inspired by 1983’s Spy Hunter.

  • Stadia Isn't Starting Off Well, Even Judging By Player Counts On Free Games

    Since the day of Google's launch of Stadia, its video game streaming platform that was supposed to be the end of home consoles, the platform arrived to reactions that ranged from "meh" to laughter at how terribly the launch was going. Between that reception and the public backlash from the platform not living up to its promises, a whole lot of folks have cast very narrow eyes at Google's platform as a whole.

  • MediaTek Helio G80 Mobile Gaming SoC Boasts Higher CPU & GPU Clocks (over Helio G70)

    MediaTek introduced their first mobile processors designed specifically with gaming in mind last year with MediaTek Helio G90 and G90T SoC’s coupling Arm Cortex-A76 and Cortex-A55 cores...

  • Developed in Rust, the open-world and open-source voxel RPG 'Veloren' has a big new release

    Veloren, inspired by games such as Cube World, Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Dwarf Fortress and Minecraft this new and in-development open-world RPG certainly has a lot to live up to and a lot of promise.

    Mentioned here on GOL a few months ago, the team put out a huge new release recently with Veloren 0.5 bringing in absolutely tons of new and improved features. These include the ability to drop items, clouds, a "proper" SFX system, jumping while underwater, a death+hurt screen, an animated Map and Minimap position indicator, rivers and lakes which follow realistic physical paths, overhauled NPC AI, NPC pathfinding, a waypoint system, Pets now attack enemies and defend their owners, 28 new creatures and an absolute ton more.

  • Try out the latest demo for the upcoming FPS 'ULTRAKILL' - it's pretty wild

    ULTRAKILL, mentioned briefly here on GOL recently is an upcoming retro-inspired FPS that's about violent machines powered by Blood and there's a brand new demo.

    Set in a time long after we went exctinct, the only beings left are these robots and the Blood is running out so they're racing to the depths of Hell in search of more. As you can expect, it's quite violent and Blood will be spilled everywhere.

  • Fast-paced competitive party game 'Armed and Gelatinous' releasing later this year

    Three Flip Studios have announced their local/online competitive multiplayer party game Armed and Gelatinous is releasing with Linux support in Q3 this year.

    Originally funded on Kickstarter and then moving into Early Access on Steam, they decided to stop purchases and get working on the game in a closed-Beta form to ensure it's properly ready for release. They're almost ready, with the addition of online multiplayer for the full release to expand the audience.

    Choose one of four colourful blobs and race through space for tacos in Food Fight mode, compete in Dodgeball and Football (Soccer to some) games or enter the Deathmatch of the century. Master weapons including grenade launchers and machine guns in the single player campaign. Absorb firearms, balancing increased damage with increased mass and declining mobility to dominate the competition. Sounds like a huge amount of fun.

  • Might & Delight confirm their TMORPG 'Book of Travels' will enter Early Access in October

    Book of Travels has to be one of the most intriguing games releasing all year. After a successful Kickstarter campaign, Might & Delight have now confirmed their TMORPG (Tiny Multiplayer Online RPG) will go into Early Access.

    Not heard of Might & Delight? They created Tiny Echo, Meadow, Shelter and more and have created quite a name for themselves for the incredible worlds they made. Book of Travels continues their unique world-building, with an online RPG that focuses on exploration and discovery rather than stats and numbers.

  • KARLSON - an upcoming FPS infused with Parkour, a little slow-motion and something about Milk

    I come across a lot of really weird games, sometimes though they're the right kind of weird which is the case with KARLSON.

    A first-person shooter with simple visuals, fast-paced action with a little parkour thrown in and slow-motion which makes this a little bit hilarious. It helps that there's some silly physics going on, you can throw things around and make stuff explode.

  • Pioneer, the classic open-source space sim has a big new release out

    Inspired by the classic Frontier: Elite II, Pioneer is a free and open source space adventure sim. Open-ended exploration, allowing you to do whatever you want and there's a big release out now.

    The first release in some time too, with the last being in February 2019. Yesterday's update brings in an initial implementation of atmospheric lift and drag, a manual player face generator, many UI improvements, star rendering optimisation, the ship warning system also now detects missiles, a music upgrade, it's now using SDL2's AudioDevice APIs to hopefully give less crashes, more station names added and more.

  • Something Ate My Alien combines digging, puzzle solving and a little platforming - out in April

    Rokabium Games recently announced that Something Ate My Alien will be releasing this April, with Linux support. A strange mixture of digging through tunnels, solving puzzles, upgrading/crafting and a little action-platforming in between with wonderful hand-painted visuals.

  • Hellpoint, dark sci-fi action RPG launching on April 16 with Linux support

    Three years after the Kickstarter campaign, the great looking dark sci-fi action RPG Hellpoint from Cradle Games and tinyBuild is confirmed for launch with Linux support on April 16.

    Hellpoint is an intense, dark sci-fi RPG set on a derelict space station orbiting an ominous supermassive black hole. Taking inspiration from games like Dark Souls and Dead Space and movies like Event Horizon and Hellraiser, Hellpoint is doubling down on co-op multiplayer (with both split-screen and online support) while immersing players in a twisted narrative involving Cosmic Gods, quantum physics, and extinct space civilizations. Sounds awesome, everything I want in a sci-fi game.

Microsoft patches serious security flaws in Azure

Security researchers at Check Point have identified two major security flaws in Microsoft Azure that could be exploited by hackers to gain access to sensitive information stored on machines running Azure or to take over Azure servers. The first security flaw was discovered in Azure Stack and if exploited, it would enable a hacker to gain access to screenshots and other sensitive information from machines running Azure. Azure stack is a cloud computing software solution that was developed by Microsoft to allow enterprises to deliver Azure services from their own data centers. The software giant created Azure Stack as a means of helping organizations embrace hybrid cloud computing on their own terms while still being able to address business and technical considerations. Read more

Android Leftovers

Managing your attached hardware on Linux with systemd-udevd

Linux does a great job automatically recognizing, loading, and exposing attached hardware devices from countless vendors. In fact, it was this feature that, many years ago, convinced me to insist that my employer convert its entire infrastructure to Linux. The pain point was the way a certain company in Redmond couldn't load drivers for the integrated network card on our Compaq desktops while Linux did it effortlessly. In the years since then, Linux's library of recognized devices has grown enormously along with the sophistication of the process. And the star of that show is udev. Udev's job is to listen for events from the Linux kernel involving changes to the state of a device. It could be a new USB device that's plugged in or pulled out, or it might be a wireless mouse going offline as it's drowned in spilled coffee. Read more

Leftovers: GNU/Linux, LibreOffice, Openwashing, Security and More

  • Linux Fu: The Linux Shuffle
  • Trese Brothers Games reveal Cyber Knights: Flashpoint - a tactical RPG that looks like a flashy XCOM

    Trese Brothers Games (Star Traders: Frontiers, Templar Battleforce + more) have revealed their next game. Cyber Knights: Flashpoint, a tactical RPG that plunges you and your team of hackers, mercs and thieves into the neon-soaked future of 2231. Seeking funding on Kickstarter, they're a pretty safe bet for Linux support and their previous games have worked well. Looks like plenty of gamers agree in a more broad sense, since the campaign only launched today and they're closing in on $30,000 against their $50,000 goal.

  • Linux Gaming: Getting to know Lutris, the ultimate Linux game launcher

    If you’ve spent some time gaming on Linux, you’ve probably run into some frustration installing and managing all your different games. Sure, Steam is great, but what if you’ve bought some games of other storefronts, like GOG? And what about your hundred plus gig collection of ROMs (don’t worry, we won’t snitch on you)? And how about games from Windows-only storefronts, like the Epic Games Store, Battle.net, or Origin? Enter Lutris, a one-stop launcher and library manager for all your games, regardless of where you’ve bought them from. Unlike Windows, there’s no need to go and download extra emulation software – everything is already baked into Lutris. It’s also incredibly easy to configure run-time options to tweak settings needed to get specific titles running on Linux, use specific graphical settings, or even boost performance. Excited? Let’s get into it.

  • Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Issue 616

    Welcome to the Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, Issue 616 for the week of January 26 – February 1, 2020. The full version of this issue is available here.

  • Ben Hutchings: Debian LTS work, January 2020

    I was assigned 20 hours of work by Freexian's Debian LTS initiative and worked all 20 hours this month. I rebased the Debian package of Linux onto 3.16.80 and send out a request for testing. I prepared and, after review, released Linux 3.16.81. I then rebased the Debian package onto that and sent out another request for testing. Finally, I uploaded the package and issued DLA 2068-1.

  • HardROCK64 SBC with Rockchip RK3399 Processor to Launch in April for $35 and Up

    If you thought we didn’t have enough Rockchip RK3399 SBCs already, Pine64 is working on a smaller and cheaper version of the RockPro64 single board computer with HardROCK64 SBC...

  • This Week in Glean: Cargo features - an investigation

    As :chutten outlined in the first TWiG blog post we're currently prototyping Glean on Desktop. After a couple rounds of review, some adjustements and some learnings from doing Rust on mozilla-central, we were ready to land the first working prototype code earlier this year (Bug 1591564). Unfortunately the patch set was backed out nearly immediately 1 for 2 failures. The first one was a "leak" (we missed cleaning up memory in a way to satisfy the rigorous Firefox test suite, that was fixed in another patch). The second one was a build failure on a Windows platform. [...] Both approaches are short-term fixes for getting Glean into Firefox and it's clear that this issue might easily come up in some form soon again for either us or another team. It's also a major hassle for lots of people outside of Mozilla, for example people working on embedded Rust frequently run into problems with no_std libraries suddenly linking in libstd again. Initially I also planned to figure out a way forward for Cargo and come up with a fix for it, but as it turns out: Someone is already doing that!

  • LibreOffice 6.4 Features QR Code Generator

    The Document Foundation has released LibreOffice 6.4 with new features and performance optimizations, especially when opening and saving spreadsheets and presentations, and also compatibility with DOCX, XLSX and PPTX files. The new version includes a QR code generator, which is said to make it easy to add QR codes – that can be read by mobile devices – to documents. Also, Hyperlink context menus have been unified throughout the suite, and now provide the following menu entries: Open Hyperlink, Edit Hyperlink, Copy Hyperlink Location and Remove Hyperlink. The new Automatic Redaction feature lets your hide classified or sensitive data in a document based on text or regular expression matches. Besides, the help system provides faster and more precise search results, while many help pages have localized screenshots for a better user experience.

  • LibreOffice hackfest in Brussels, after FOSDEM

    Our post-FOSDEM hackfest is underway!

  • Security updates for Monday

    Security updates have been issued by Arch Linux (opensmtpd), Debian (firefox-esr, libidn2, libjackson-json-java, prosody-modules, qemu, qtbase-opensource-src, spamassassin, and sudo), Fedora (e2fsprogs, java-1.8.0-openjdk, mingw-openjpeg2, openjpeg2, samba, sox, upx, webkit2gtk3, and xar), Red Hat (git), Scientific Linux (git), Slackware (sudo), SUSE (ceph and rmt-server), and Ubuntu (sudo).

  • TechGenix patch roundup: January non-Microsoft patches

    Popular Linux distros, as usual, have seen a number of security advisories and updates this month. As of October 31, Ubuntu has issued the following fifty-five security advisories since last month’s roundup. Some of these advisories address a large number of vulnerabilities in one advisory. In some cases, there are multiple advisories for the same vulnerabilities. Other commercial Linux vendors issued a similar number of updates.

  • Microsoft Teams goes down after Microsoft forgot to renew a certificate

    Microsoft Teams went down this morning for nearly three hours after Microsoft forgot to renew a critical security certificate. Users of Microsoft’s Slack competitor were met with error messages attempting to sign into the service on Monday morning, with the app noting it had failed to establish an HTTPS connection to Microsoft’s servers. Microsoft confirmed the Teams service was down just after 9AM ET today, and then later revealed the source of the issue. “We’ve determined that an authentication certificate has expired causing users to have issues using the service,” explains Microsoft’s outage notification. Microsoft then started rolling the fix out at 11:20AM ET, and by 12PM ET the service was restored for most affected users. Microsoft confirmed the fix was successfully deployed at 4:27PM ET. This was an embarrassing mistake for Microsoft to make for its flagship “Office hub” software, especially as the company started its own TV commercials for Teams recently. It’s also surprising to see Microsoft forget to renew a key certificate for Teams, especially when the company develops software like System Center Operations Manager to monitor for things like certificate expiration.

  • Chef Automate Product Announcement: Identity and Access Management Release

    Chef Automate provides DevOps teams a dashboard for complete operational visibility across large-scale or mission-critical infrastructure. This comprehensive visibility allows developers, operators, and security engineers to collaborate on delivering application and infrastructure changes at the speed of business. Chef Automate provides real-time data across the estate with intelligent access controls, ensuring the right team has the right access.

  • How Much Open Source Does Oracle Use? [Ed: Classic openwashing of classic proprietary software firms. But money can buy lies, too. They call it "perception management".]

