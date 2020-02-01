today's howtos
Install Gnome 3.28 on top of Linux Mint 19.3
How To Install Zabbix Server on CentOS/RHEL 8
How to Recover from a Bad Firmware Upgrade on Anet ET4 3D Printer
How to Use Nginx as an HTTP Load Balancer in Linux
How to build a Linux Resolve system the easy way
What is a "Homelab"? (And a high-level overview of mine)
Deleted Mapped Files
Amandine 'cryptie' Jambert, CNIL & FSFE privacy scandals
There have recently been concerns raised on various mailing lists about the identity of Cryptie in FSFE. For many years, Amandine Jambert has wandered around the free software world using a pseudonym, Cryptie. While anybody else using an alternative name has been accused of trolling, Jambert has had some immunity. Why? As concerns grow about the hidden conflicts of interests and corporate influence in free software organizations and as these organizations use the weight of their reputations to shame and humiliate people, it is more important than ever to identify the controllers of the organizations. Thanks to Wright's investigations, we can now search for information about Cryptie and search for information about Amandine Jambert @ CNIL and find they are the same person. [...] There have recently been concerns raised on various mailing lists about the identity of Cryptie in FSFE. For many years, Amandine Jambert has wandered around the free software world using a pseudonym, Cryptie. While anybody else using an alternative name has been accused of trolling, Jambert has had some immunity. Why? As concerns grow about the hidden conflicts of interests and corporate influence in free software organizations and as these organizations use the weight of their reputations to shame and humiliate people, it is more important than ever to identify the controllers of the organizations. Thanks to Wright's investigations, we can now search for information about Cryptie and search for information about Amandine Jambert @ CNIL and find they are the same person.
today's howtos
PaperWM, the Tiling Window Manager for GNOME
Lately, tiling window managers have been gaining popularity even among the regular desktop Linux users. Unfortunately, it can be difficult and time-consuming for a user to install and set up a tiling window manager. This is why projects like Regolith and PaperWM has come up to provide tiling window experience with minimal efforts. We have already discussed Regolith desktop in details. In this article, we’ll check out PaperWM. What is PaperWM? According to its GitHub repo, PaperWM is “an experimental Gnome Shell extension providing scrollable tiling of windows and per monitor workspaces. It’s inspired by paper notebooks and tiling window managers.” PaperWM puts all of your windows in a row. You can quickly switch between windows very quickly. It’s a little bit like having a long spool of paper in front of you that you can move back and forth. This extension supports GNOME Shell 3.28 to 3.34. It also supports both X11 and Wayland. It is written in JavaScript.
Android Leftovers
