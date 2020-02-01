Programming: Logo, Perl, Python and Ruby
Excellent Free Tutorials to Learn Logo
The Logo Programming Language, a dialect of Lisp, was designed as a tool for learning. It features interactivity, modularity, extensibility, with flexibility of data types.
Logo offers a rich programming environment providing multimedia tools, robotics and network access. Full-featured Logo packages provide hundreds of commands for exploring all sorts of applications, from the simplest turtle graphics to artificial intelligence.
Stuck in a loop: 4 signs anxiety may be affecting your work
After having several more of these conversations over the course of a few weeks—many of them lively and fruitful—I came to one clear conclusion: Although I was getting lots of great input, I wasn't going to find any kind of consensus about priorities among the leadership team.
So why was I asking?
Eventually I realized what was really underlying my desire to seek input: not just a desire to learn from the people I was interviewing, but also a nagging question in my gut. "Am I doing the right thing?"
One manifestation of anxiety is a worry that we're doing something wrong, which is also related to imposter syndrome (worry that we're going to be "found out" as unqualified for or incapable of the work or the role we've been given).
I've previously described a positive "anxiety performance loop" that can drive high performance. I can occasionally fall into another kind of anxiety loop, an "inaction loop," which can lower performance. Figure 1 (below) illustrates it.
DevOps vs Agile: What's the difference?
Early on, software development didn't really fit under a particular management umbrella. Then along came waterfall, which spoke to the idea that software development could be defined by the length of time an application took to create or build.
Back then, it often took long periods of time to create, test, and deploy software because there were no checks and balances during the development process. The results were poor software quality with defects and bugs and unmet timelines. The focus was on long, drawn-out plans for software projects.
300,000 new developer jobs in US in next decade
The demand for software developers continues to grow. The US is expected to add nearly 300,000 new software developer jobs in the next 10 years, according to HackerRank's Developer Skills report released on Tuesday.
Additionally, job seekers from varied educational backgrounds and demographics are now turning to tech. Coding bootcamps are helping to facilitate career changes by making the necessary skills more accessible.
2020.05 Releasalot
This week saw a lot of releases! First of all, the Rakudo Compiler Release 2020.01 was finished by Alexander Kiryuhin, quickly followed by Claudio Ramirez packaging the release for many, many Linux distributions and JJ Merelo with an Alpine Docker image. Then Fernando Santagata started releasing modules that support the GNU Scientific Library (see the New Modules section). Jonathan Worthington released a new version of Cro 0.8.2.1 as well as a new version of the Comma Community IDE (main new features). And Stefan Seifert released a new version of Inline::Perl5. And that’s just the tip of the iceberg this week. Good to see so much new stuff!
Learn Python List Data Structure – Part 1
Data Structure is a collection of data types, the relationship among them and the functions or operations that can be applied on the data. Data type can be string, Integer, Floating value and so on.
Python comes with built-in data structures as well as users can define their own data structures. The built-in data structure includes LIST, DICTIONARY, TUPLE, and SET. Some of the examples for user-defined data structures are STACK, QUEUES, TREE, HASHMAP, etc…
Adding images to PyQt5/PySide2 applications, using QLabel and QPixmap
Adding images to your application is a common requirement, whether you're building an image/photo viewer, or just want to add some decoration to your GUI. Unfortunately, because of how this is done in Qt, it can be a little bit tricky to work out at first.
In this short tutorial, we will look at how you can insert an external image into your PyQt5/Pyside2 application layout, using both code and Qt Designer.
Ruby Team: Ruby Team Sprint 2020 in Paris - Day One
Day One consisted of setting up at the venue, Campus 4 of the Sorbonne University, as well as collecting and discussing our tasks for the next days, and starting the work.
PaperWM, the Tiling Window Manager for GNOME
Lately, tiling window managers have been gaining popularity even among the regular desktop Linux users. Unfortunately, it can be difficult and time-consuming for a user to install and set up a tiling window manager. This is why projects like Regolith and PaperWM has come up to provide tiling window experience with minimal efforts. We have already discussed Regolith desktop in details. In this article, we’ll check out PaperWM. What is PaperWM? According to its GitHub repo, PaperWM is “an experimental Gnome Shell extension providing scrollable tiling of windows and per monitor workspaces. It’s inspired by paper notebooks and tiling window managers.” PaperWM puts all of your windows in a row. You can quickly switch between windows very quickly. It’s a little bit like having a long spool of paper in front of you that you can move back and forth. This extension supports GNOME Shell 3.28 to 3.34. It also supports both X11 and Wayland. It is written in JavaScript.
