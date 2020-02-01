today's leftovers
How to: Run a DOS Web Server (seriously)
Apache and Nginx are great Web Servers. Linux and FreeBSD are fantastic systems for running them on. But… what if… we wanted to do something a little more off the beaten path? What if… we ran a Web Server… on DOS? Yeah. DOS. It's doable. Truly it is. And, while DOS may not be the high-up-time, massively scalable Web Server platform of the future… it's still a heck of a lot of fun to set up.
Migration to a new VPS
Migration to a new, bigger server is almost done, all the services works from the new one already. Important! A new Sparky repository public key has been generated so manually intervention is required!
Debian LTS and ELTS - January 2020
Here is my transparent report for my work on the Debian Long Term Support (LTS) and Debian Extended Long Term Support (ELTS), which extend the security support for past Debian releases, as a paid contributor.
In January, the monthly sponsored hours were split evenly among contributors depending on their max availability - I was assigned 23.75h for LTS (out of 30 max) and 20h for ELTS (max) of which I did 1.5h.
I couldn't work much on ELTS because there are very few sponsors left for oldoldoldstable (sic!), hence not many packages to support, hence not much possible work.
In a direct communication, one team member expressed that team workflow is to be discussed on a private mailing list because according to them these problems don't need to be discussed in public and only results count. I have an opposite approach -- anything that isn't strictly confidential / security-sensitive is to be discussed publicly. The Debian Social Contract says "We don't hide problems" so if we want to address problems in a Debian workflow, this is to be public.
SCaLE 18X Linux Expo March 5-8th 2020
Next month SCaLE 18X the 18th annual Southern California Linux Expo will take place running from March 5-8th, 2020 at the Pasadena Convention Center. SCaLE 18X expects to host 150 exhibitors this year, along with nearly 130 sessions, tutorials and special events. SCaLE is the largest community-run open-source and free software conference in North America. It is held annually in the greater Los Angeles area. This year’s schedule of events is now available to view over on the official SCaLE 18X website allowing you to plan your visit.
“Master new cyber security skills at our three-day SCaLE 18x Capture The Flag competition. Whether you’re a beginner who’s never tried a CTF before, an experienced competitor looking for an energizing challenge, or a professional who just wants to have fun, this event is for you. This year we have a new delivery platform and all-new content. We are welcoming back Cal Poly Pomona’s Swift student club and Attivo Networks as our platform hosts.”
Chip Industry Had Worst Sales Year Since Dot-Com Bubble Burst
The semiconductor industry last year suffered its worst annual slump in almost two decades, hurt by a trade war between the largest chip producer, the U.S., and the largest consumer, China.
Revenue fell 12% to $412 billion in 2019, the Semiconductor Industry Association said Monday in a statement. That’s the biggest drop since 2001, when industry sales slumped 32% as the dot-com bubble burst.
Kontron Launches the Smallest i.MX 8M Mini Module with 30x30mm Form Factor
‘Introduction to Kubernetes’ Course Hits 100,000+ Registration Milestone
Over 100,000 people have registered for the free ‘Introduction to Kubernetes’ course, hosted by The Linux Foundation with edX.org.
Linux Still Not a Threat to Windows 10's Home Domination [Ed: It now seems ever more apparent that the "LINUX" section of Softpedia becomes anti-Linux because Marius Nestor left. It's run by a de facto Microsoft 'mole' (Popa).]
Encryption backdoors: the biggest threat to our privacy that no one is talking about
What is the purpose of having passwords on our phones?
For most of us, the answer is obvious: to protect our personal information. Our phones, like our online accounts, our email address and even our private chats, hold an increasing quantity of information, covering every aspect of our lives, that we want to keep private.
This information can range from your banking information to corporate trade secrets and even intimate details about your sexual orientation. People seek privacy to protect themselves from oppressive governments, thieves, abusive partners, bullies or simply because they enjoy the freedom it provides in an increasingly exposed world.
linux-5.5-ck1, MuQSS version 0.198 for linux-5.5
Announcing a new -ck release, 5.5-ck1 with the latest version of the Multiple Queue Skiplist Scheduler, version 0.198. These are patches designed to improve system responsiveness and interactivity with specific emphasis on the desktop, but configurable for any workload. Also: Linux 5.5-ck1 Released With Latest MuQSS Scheduler
IBM/Red Hat/Fedora: Community, RPMs, OpenShift and More
Audiocasts/Shows: Linux in the Ham Shack, Cyber Security Mistakes and Python Podcast
At last, the fix no one asked for: Portable home directories merged into systemd
Systemd inventor Lennart Poettering described the new feature at the All Systems Go event in Berlin, September 2019, as reported here. Poettering said it would improve security as well as being more logical. "It solves a couple of problems we saw with traditional ways to manage home directories, in particular when it comes to encryption," he said in the release notes for version 245. One use case is where a user has a PC running Linux in both their home and office, and is able to carry their home directory with them on a portable storage device. The advent of cloud storage has made this less of a problem than would have been the case a few years back, and a common reaction to the new systemd approach is that the problems it fixes are not pressing and may be outweighed by potential incompatibilities.
