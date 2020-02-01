Cyclone V based imaging and AI kit offers Basler cams and Myriad X
Aries’ C-Vision-Kit runs Linux on an Arm/FPGA Cyclone V SoC via an “MCV” module. The dev board includes 2x GbE, 2x serial, 2x CAN, 3x PMOD, a Myriad X AI module, an adapter for 2x Basler Dart cameras, and an optional display.
Aries Embedded announced a design platform for artificial intelligence and industrial embedded vision based on an Intel (Altera) Cyclone V SoC. The sandwich-style C-Vision-Kit has an adapter card with a pair of LVDS-connected Basler Dart cameras for computer vision plus Intel’s Movidius Myriad X vision processor unit. The Cyclone V’s flexible FPGA fabric “enables customers to connect and control many different sensors and actuators,” including “optical line, position, orientation, and acceleration sensors, AD converters, cameras, and more,” says Aries.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 180 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's howtos
linux-5.5-ck1, MuQSS version 0.198 for linux-5.5
Announcing a new -ck release, 5.5-ck1 with the latest version of the Multiple Queue Skiplist Scheduler, version 0.198. These are patches designed to improve system responsiveness and interactivity with specific emphasis on the desktop, but configurable for any workload. Also: Linux 5.5-ck1 Released With Latest MuQSS Scheduler
IBM/Red Hat/Fedora: Community, RPMs, OpenShift and More
Audiocasts/Shows: Linux in the Ham Shack, Cyber Security Mistakes and Python Podcast
Recent comments
2 hours 38 min ago
3 hours 37 min ago
4 hours 14 min ago
4 hours 18 min ago
5 hours 25 min ago
5 hours 39 min ago
5 hours 43 min ago
5 hours 46 min ago
5 hours 50 min ago
9 hours 37 min ago