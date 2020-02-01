This is a weekly blog about the Raspberry Pi 4 (“RPI4”), the latest product in the popular Raspberry Pi range of computers. A glaring omission from my RPI4 blog to date is gaming on this wee machine. There’s so many games to play on the machine, it’s difficult to know where to begin. I’ll start with something that shouldn’t be taxing on the machine. Emulating home computers. Specifically, the Amiga, ZX Spectrum, and Atari ST. They were hugely popular home computers targeted heavily towards games, but also ran other types of software. Home computers were a class of microcomputers that entered the market in 1977 and became common during the 1980s. They were marketed to consumers as affordable and accessible computers that, for the first time, were intended for the use of a single nontechnical user. My experience of the packages provided by the Raspbian repositories is somewhat baffling. There’s tons of great free software that’s not included, yet there’s plenty of software included without any optimization. Sometimes this renders what otherwise are useful software completely useless. I’ve gone through the home computer emulators mentioned in this article, summarizing my findings on Page 5 of this blog article. I cannot feasibly cover all 21 home computer emulators. Instead, I’ve looked at three of the cream: FS-UAE, ZEsaurUX, and Hatari. The former emulates the Amiga A500, A500+, A600, A1200, A1000, A3000 and A4000 models. ZEsaurUX is one of the finest ZX Spectrum emulators. And Hatari is a sublime Atari ST emulator. Let’s start with FS-UAE.

Intel firmware expert Brian Richardson was at FOSDEM 2020 to talk up UEFI Capsule Update functionality and the Linux Vendor Firmware Service (LVFS) for allowing OEMs/ODMs to easily distribute firmware updates to Linux users for application with the Fwupd firmware updating utility. Brian's talk covered how UEFI Capsule Updates allow better resiliency and handling of system firmware updates in a trouble-free manner, etc. It's a nice talk for anyone wanting to learn more about UEFI Capsule Updates.

IBM/Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers Recap: London OpenShift Commons Gathering January 29th 2020 [Videos and Slides] The OpenShift Commons Gathering in London brought together over 350 Kubernetes and Cloud Native experts from all over the world to discuss container technologies, best practices for cloud native application developers and the open source software projects that underpin the OpenShift ecosystem.

Red Hat Shares ― Edge computing A number of sources (like this one) predict an uptick in edge computing this year. Why? While cloud computing typically centralizes compute resources, many new applications and technologies―like 5G networks and the Internet of Things (IoT)―require compute power closer to the "edge" of a network, where the physical devices or data sources exist. This decentralized approach results in faster data processing and highly available apps, giving users a great experience. And enterprises get insights faster, letting them improve their apps based on customer needs or interactions. What’s the best way to build an edge computing environment? We recommend centralizing when you can and distributing when you must. In this issue of Red Hat® Shares, learn all about edge computing―including what it is, use cases, common myths, and how 1 company is using it. Plus, check out the results of our 2020 Global Customer Tech Outlook survey.

Fedora 32 Install Media Unlikely To Lose Weight But Fedora 33 Could Be Zstd'ed There had been a proposal to better compress the Fedora 32 install media via SquashFS without the nested EXT4 file-system setup for its live images and also ramping up the XZ compression. But this proposal was rejected at yesterday's engineering meeting on the basis that a more optimal compression path could be utilized. In particular, making use of Zstd compression could be a better route for better compressing the Fedora install media. Issues over latency / CPU resources in ramping up XZ compression impacting the Fedora Live experience were raised.

Introducing IBM Cloud Pak for Integration: IBM?s hybrid integration platform The data that enterprises try to access resides across broad hybrid environments that need to connect systems and applications across multiple clouds — both public and private — and also to on-premises facilities. Because the average enterprise uses 3 – 10 clouds, this issue is complicated drastically. The cloud is changing the way enterprises onboard new technologies and the pace of change and demand for integration has never been greater. Digital transformation can be daunting due to siloed data and unreliable integration approaches. Integration work will likely account for at least half of the time and cost of building a digital platform. Integration must be an enabler, not an inhibitor. [...] IBM Cloud Pak for Integration offers a single, unified platform for all your enterprise integration needs. It deploys integration capabilities into the Red Hat OpenShift managed container environment and uses the monitoring, logging, and security systems of OpenShift to ensure consistency across all integration solutions.

Timeless AI insights at the GRAMMYs: A recap of the meetup experience Nearly 100 software developers and artificial intelligence (AI) enthusiasts gathered on the evening of January, 28, 2020, for an IBM Developer meetup hosted by the AI LA community at Cross Campus in Los Angeles to learn about how AI enabled the GRAMMY webcast to take viewers deeper into the event than any previous broadcast. [...] Baughman and Wilkin walked attendees through the deployment that combined Docker containers and the Red Hat OpenShift on IBM Cloud platform to scale computational processing capabilities for batch processing. The entire AI pipeline was supported by 7 images running Node.js v12 and Python v3.7. The cluster itself had 6 workers, with 4 vCPUs and 16 GB RAM each. This configured cluster allowed IBM and the GRAMMYs to process all 900 nominees within 10 hours. Wilkin also discussed the UX decisions that went into creating a functional admin tool that empowered grammy.com editors to make smart content decisions in real time during the broadcast.