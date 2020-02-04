Audiocasts/Shows/Screencasts: The Mint Mindset, PinePhone With Ubuntu Touch and Duzeru 4
The Mint Mindset | LINUX Unplugged 339
We get into the Linux Mint mindset after years away and share our take on Cinnamon's many improvements.
Plus news that'll have knock-on effects for the rest of the year, and more.
2020-02-04 | Linux Headlines
Neo4j rolls out version 4, NVIDIA’s GeForce NOW gaming platform opens up to consumers, VMware announces changes to its licensing terms, and Sandstorm reports on its ongoing revival.
Ubuntu Touch On The PinePhone [Video Tour]
PinePhone is a Linux phone powered by the Quad-Core ARM Cortex A53 64-Bit SOC.
Duzeru 4 Run Through
In this video, we are looking at Duzeru 4.
Android Leftovers
Raspberry Pi 4: Chronicling the Desktop Experience – Emulate Home Computers – Week 15
This is a weekly blog about the Raspberry Pi 4 (“RPI4”), the latest product in the popular Raspberry Pi range of computers. A glaring omission from my RPI4 blog to date is gaming on this wee machine. There’s so many games to play on the machine, it’s difficult to know where to begin. I’ll start with something that shouldn’t be taxing on the machine. Emulating home computers. Specifically, the Amiga, ZX Spectrum, and Atari ST. They were hugely popular home computers targeted heavily towards games, but also ran other types of software. Home computers were a class of microcomputers that entered the market in 1977 and became common during the 1980s. They were marketed to consumers as affordable and accessible computers that, for the first time, were intended for the use of a single nontechnical user.
Programming: Flang "f18" Fortran Compiler, Qt for SCADA, Rustlang-based AV1 Encoder and iNaturalist
The Meteoric Rise Of Fwupd+LVFS For Linux Firmware Updates
Intel firmware expert Brian Richardson was at FOSDEM 2020 to talk up UEFI Capsule Update functionality and the Linux Vendor Firmware Service (LVFS) for allowing OEMs/ODMs to easily distribute firmware updates to Linux users for application with the Fwupd firmware updating utility. Brian's talk covered how UEFI Capsule Updates allow better resiliency and handling of system firmware updates in a trouble-free manner, etc. It's a nice talk for anyone wanting to learn more about UEFI Capsule Updates.
