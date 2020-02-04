Games Leftovers
MangoHud, a new open source Vulkan overlay layer for gaming on Linux
Today, the first official release of MangoHud went out, a new open source Vulkan overlay layer for gaming on Linux. This enables you to get a HUD on your games with fancy details like FPS and Frame Timings, GPU and CPU utilization, GPU and CPU temperature reporting and more.
Originally a fork of the Mesa drivers "with the overlay files modified to produce the hud", it's now an entirely new project separate from Mesa and it works across different GPUs including NVIDIA. Their intention is to be an alternative to the Mesa overlay and the DXVK HUD and they've certainly got my vote as it works great!
With colourful and gorgeous pixel-art 'Mists of Noyah' enters Early Access soon
Entering Early Access on February 26, Mists of Noyah looks like an incredibly promising 2D co-op action survival game with some really gorgeous artwork.
It was announced back in November last year which we missed until the Steam page appeared, which showed that it will support Linux (as does their official site). Instantly pulling my attention with some vibrant visuals, I watched the trailer and definitely feel like this could be good.
Hammer Dongers - an amusing local multiplayer game that's like Bomberman with Hammers
Currently in development and local multiplayer only for now, Hammer Dongers has an absolutely brilliant idea that I can't wait to see developed further.
In Hammer Dongers, you run around a small arena and smash your hammer into the ground. Eventually, the ground will crumble away and perhaps take your opponent with it. Simple and effective gameplay for a fun time. Personally, I think it's a brilliant idea for a party game, take a look:
Emotionally charged point-and-click 'Road To Nowhere' demo is up - looks gorgeous
An emotionally charged point-and-click tale about betrayal, manipulation, and abuse. Road To Nowhere is going to be free at release, with a demo out now.
With a quite unusual visual style using live-action actors being rotoscoped, full voice acting, an interactive music system and a melancholy soundtrack it's definitely one of the more unique adventure games to come along recently. Visually, it's quite stunning.
The Atari VCS team give another update - plus a proper look at the UI
Pre-production is still ongoing for the Linux-powered Atari VCS, with the team giving a fresh update on how it's doing. So far, it seems like it's actually progressing well.
After showing it off during the recent CES trade show, they went back to their manufacturer to continue the preparation and run a fresh pre-production run of Atari VCS development units.
Top down strategy and tactics returns with Door Kickers 2
KillHouse Games have now re-announced Door Kickers 2: Task Force North, the sequel to their excellent 2014 tactics game.
Originally announced in 2016, with it due out cross-platform that same year. Sadly it seemed to just sort of vanish for some time—but it's back!
A few months after entering Early Access, Daedalic put their RTS 'A Year Of Rain' on hold
Daedalic Entertainment announced their in-development real-time strategy game A Year Of Rain is now officially on hold.
Currently in Early Access on Steam and only becoming available there back in November 2019, it was due to come to Linux a little later but that's likely not happening now. Yesterday, Daedalic announced on Steam they mentioned that the "low player base" had caused some major issues for them with it only hitting a little more "than 5000 players worldwide" this week. Looking at the Steam stats for it, they only managed an all-time peak of 244 players and then it just continued to drop, which for a co-op RTS isn't sustainable for an "independent studio with limited resources". Due to this they "decided to put the active development of A Year Of Rain on hold".
today's howtos
Android Leftovers
Dell’s 2019 XPS 13 DE: As close as we currently get to Linux-computing nirvana
Dell's XPS 13 Developer Edition, the company's flagship "just works" Ubuntu-based machine, was recently refreshed. These days Dell's XPS line is not the cheapest Linux option, nor is it the most configurable or user-upgradable. And if any of those factors are a big part of your criteria, this is likely not the laptop for you. On top of that, many Linux users still have a strong DIY streak and will turn up their noses at the XPS 13. After all, in a day and age when just about every laptop I test seems to run Linux fairly well right out of the box, do you need official support? If you know what you're doing and don't mind troubleshooting your own problems, the answer is probably not. Yet after spending a few weeks with the latest XPS 13 (the fourth refresh I've tested), it's hard to shake the feeling that this is the closest any company has come to Linux-computing nirvana. The XPS 13 Developer Edition makes an excellent choice for anyone who prefers Linux but wants hardware support from the manufacturer. All these years into its Linux odyssey, Dell continues to stand behind the operating system on these machines in a way that, in my experience, few other computer makers do.
Shocking Linux Gaming And Multitasking Performance With The AMD Ryzen 3400G
I don’t typically review desktop PCs without a dedicated graphics card. Normally I like to push systems to the limit. But I’ve also been fascinated by AMD’s “APU” technology for years, checking in on them periodically to see how they’ve improved. That brings us to my coverage of the System76 Thelio, a gorgeous Linux desktop crafted in Colorado that ships with an AMD Ryzen 5 3400G in one of its cheaper models. Can you finally enjoy some 1080p gaming without needing a dedicated AMD or Nvidia graphics card? Yep. As it turns out, you can do a lot more — and the Thelio stays shockingly quiet while you’re putting it through the paces!
