Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

KUserFeedback 1.0.0

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Wednesday 5th of February 2020 05:05:33 PM Filed under
KDE

KUserFeedback is a framework for collecting user feedback for applications via telemetry and surveys.

The library comes with an accompanying control and result UI tool.

https://download.kde.org/stable/kuserfeedback/

Read more

»

KDE’s New User Feedback Tool Gets First Stable Release

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Wednesday 5th of February 2020 05:41:48 PM.
  • KDE’s New User Feedback Tool Gets First Stable Release, Will Ship in Plasma 5.18 LTS

    Long time KDE developer Jonathan Riddell announced today the general availability of the first stable release of KDE’s brand-new user feedback tool, KUserFeedback, for the Plasma desktop environment.

    Meet KUserFeedback, a framework built by KDE to collect feedback from users about the applications included in the Plasma desktop environment, via telemetry and surveys. KDE will use the feedback received from users to improve the Plasma desktop, so they only focus their future work on the things that matter to the community.

    KUserFeedback was developed during the development cycle of the forthcoming KDE Plasma 5.18 LTS desktop environment, but, as of today, it reached maturity with version 1.0.0, which is now available to download so those who want to grab the source and compile it.

Comment viewing options

Select your preferred way to display the comments and click "Save settings" to activate your changes.

More in Tux Machines

today's howtos

Android Leftovers

Dell’s 2019 XPS 13 DE: As close as we currently get to Linux-computing nirvana

Dell's XPS 13 Developer Edition, the company's flagship "just works" Ubuntu-based machine, was recently refreshed. These days Dell's XPS line is not the cheapest Linux option, nor is it the most configurable or user-upgradable. And if any of those factors are a big part of your criteria, this is likely not the laptop for you. On top of that, many Linux users still have a strong DIY streak and will turn up their noses at the XPS 13. After all, in a day and age when just about every laptop I test seems to run Linux fairly well right out of the box, do you need official support? If you know what you're doing and don't mind troubleshooting your own problems, the answer is probably not. Yet after spending a few weeks with the latest XPS 13 (the fourth refresh I've tested), it's hard to shake the feeling that this is the closest any company has come to Linux-computing nirvana. The XPS 13 Developer Edition makes an excellent choice for anyone who prefers Linux but wants hardware support from the manufacturer. All these years into its Linux odyssey, Dell continues to stand behind the operating system on these machines in a way that, in my experience, few other computer makers do. Read more

Shocking Linux Gaming And Multitasking Performance With The AMD Ryzen 3400G

I don’t typically review desktop PCs without a dedicated graphics card. Normally I like to push systems to the limit. But I’ve also been fascinated by AMD’s “APU” technology for years, checking in on them periodically to see how they’ve improved. That brings us to my coverage of the System76 Thelio, a gorgeous Linux desktop crafted in Colorado that ships with an AMD Ryzen 5 3400G in one of its cheaper models. Can you finally enjoy some 1080p gaming without needing a dedicated AMD or Nvidia graphics card? Yep. As it turns out, you can do a lot more — and the Thelio stays shockingly quiet while you’re putting it through the paces! Read more

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6