Dell’s 2019 XPS 13 DE: As close as we currently get to Linux-computing nirvana
Dell's XPS 13 Developer Edition, the company's flagship "just works" Ubuntu-based machine, was recently refreshed. These days Dell's XPS line is not the cheapest Linux option, nor is it the most configurable or user-upgradable. And if any of those factors are a big part of your criteria, this is likely not the laptop for you.
On top of that, many Linux users still have a strong DIY streak and will turn up their noses at the XPS 13. After all, in a day and age when just about every laptop I test seems to run Linux fairly well right out of the box, do you need official support? If you know what you're doing and don't mind troubleshooting your own problems, the answer is probably not.
Yet after spending a few weeks with the latest XPS 13 (the fourth refresh I've tested), it's hard to shake the feeling that this is the closest any company has come to Linux-computing nirvana. The XPS 13 Developer Edition makes an excellent choice for anyone who prefers Linux but wants hardware support from the manufacturer. All these years into its Linux odyssey, Dell continues to stand behind the operating system on these machines in a way that, in my experience, few other computer makers do.
Shocking Linux Gaming And Multitasking Performance With The AMD Ryzen 3400G
I don’t typically review desktop PCs without a dedicated graphics card. Normally I like to push systems to the limit. But I’ve also been fascinated by AMD’s “APU” technology for years, checking in on them periodically to see how they’ve improved. That brings us to my coverage of the System76 Thelio, a gorgeous Linux desktop crafted in Colorado that ships with an AMD Ryzen 5 3400G in one of its cheaper models. Can you finally enjoy some 1080p gaming without needing a dedicated AMD or Nvidia graphics card? Yep. As it turns out, you can do a lot more — and the Thelio stays shockingly quiet while you’re putting it through the paces!
